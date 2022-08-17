FMU professor tells Rotary recession is here

FLORENCE – Francis Marion University Economics Professor Ben Kyer discussed the looming possibility of a recession or are we in one now as the guest speaker at the Florence Rotary Club meeting Monday at Victors.

“I think we are headed to a recession,” Kyer said.

If you follow the academic definition, Kyer said, “then yes we are in a recession right now” because not only did the Gross Domestic Product in real terms fall in the second quarter, but it also fell in the first quarter of 2022 by about 1.6 percent.

“So a decrease in real Gross Domestic Product for at least two consecutive quarters, yeah that is the standard definition of the economy being in a recession,” Kyer said. “But no there is another way to look at it.” He said that is no or not yet to the question of are we in a recession.

He said the fat lady hasn’t sung yet. He said some economists don’t look at just one measure to determine if we are in a recession.

He said the Real GDP is equal to $19.7 trillion and the growth rate is at minus 0.9 percent.

Kyer said by the “academic” definition, a decrease of Real GDP for a least two consecutive quarters means we are in a recession.

By the National Bureau of Economic Research definition – “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and that lasts more than a few months”, a.k.a., three D’s then the answer is no or not yet,” he said.

What caused the inflation rate to go up? Why is it as high as it is today?

Kyer asked these questions: Have we had supply chain issues, have we had oil price issues, has there been problems with food prices because Russia decided to invade Ukraine? He responded by saying there have been issues on the supply side of the economy, but “Expansionary Monetary Policy and Expansionary Fiscal Policy” are the causes.

He said, “Believe me when I tell you that the major most significant problems that have caused inflation are those two things.”

He said for the past 2 1/2 years the Federal Reserve has increased the money supply. If you expand the money supply, if the money supply goes up, people are going to buy more stuff and everything else stays the same that is going to cause the prices to rise, he said.

“The fiscal policy has been extraordinarily expansionary for the past two or three years,” Kyer said.

He said just looking at government spending in the last three fiscal years, federal government spending has increased by about 55-60 percent.

The federal government has been spending a lot of money, he said.

In speaking about the deficit, Kyer said, “The really troubling thing about the deficit this year and most of last year was that these deficits are what we call structural in nature. They are not cyclical. They are not caused because the economy is not doing well. When Real Gross Domestic Product goes down and people are out of work that causes federal government spending to automatically go up in terms of unemployment compensation, and Medicare expenditures and causes tax revenues to go down as well, and that is just natural. And those are things we actually work at. We call them automatic stabilizers.”

Kyer said the real problem with the deficit now is that it is structural. It is not cyclical. Another term used you for structural deficit is it is political, he said.

He said it is not economic; it is not cyclical … it has been caused by deliberate policy actions in Washington, DC.

“That is the main reason I say that fiscal policy has been in critically expansionary because of the deficit and most of these deficits have been structural in nature,” he said.

Kyer talked about the inflation rate for July 2022, explaining the different measures such as Consumer Price Index at 8.5 percent; “Core” Consumer Price Index at 5.9 percent; Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index at 7.1 percent; Producer Price Index at 9.8 percent.

He also touched on the unemployment rate, the Monetary Policy and the Inflation Reduction Act.