FMU professor: Ukraine wins information battle, unites Europe

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Francis Marion University professor says Ukraine winning the information war is helping to keep Europe united in putting sanctions on Russia.
Lauren Perez, a third-year political science professor, told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon it was a little surprising for Ukraine to win the information war because of the Russian propensity to produce propaganda favorable to its position.
“I think some of that is they were expecting things to go more quickly,” she said. “They didn’t think they needed to ramp things up like they needed to if this is going to be a prolonged and a protracted conflict.”
She praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in particular because he has been leading from the field and showing himself to be a man of the people. Perez added some of the European-implemented sanctions were done after Zelenskyy spoke with other European leaders.
Perez also praised the Ukrainian government for using a video of a cat and for tweeting to Elon Musk to get Starlink internet service to the country.
“I think it’s helped to keep Europe united, to get the West behind them and to get both more sanctions [placed on Russia] and more material aid in terms of satellite internet and weapons and all of that.”
She said another major factor is that the Russian invasion of the Ukraine is one of the first times since World War II the world has seen a country invade another country because it wanted to and many of the countries formerly allied with the Soviet Union don’t want to go back to being influenced by Russia.
She acknowledged that weather could also be playing a factor, too.
Most of the eastern European countries rely on Russian natural gas for heating and with spring and summer coming up, there’s not as much need as there will be in the fall for Russian gas.
Perez added the reliance on Russian gas has also intensified efforts toward using non-fossil fuels for power in Europe.
Perez said she thought everyone expected the Russians to provide more reasons for their invasion of Ukraine. “Efforts toward that have been pretty flimsy,” she said.
She mentioned a Russian allegation of genocide toward Russian speakers. “They’re not even trying to present evidence. They’re just saying there’s a genocide against Russian speakers and ethnic Russians particularly in eastern Ukraine.”
Perez said the other Russian reason that’s been mentioned is the de-Nazification of Ukraine.
In 2018, Reuters published an opinion piece arguing that Ukraine had a problem with far-right vigilantes willing to use intimidation and even violence to argue their points and that these groups sometimes received tacit approval from law enforcement agencies.
“I don’t know who the Nazis are supposed to be in Ukraine,” Perez said. “The president is Jewish and is running a liberal democracy.”
Perez said the Russian government could be using Nazism to harken back to the days when Russia last became involved in a European war, World War II.
In 1979, the Russian-controlled Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. The Soviets remained in Afghanistan for several years and the invasion and war are thought to be one of the causes of the collapse of the Soviet Union.