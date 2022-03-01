FMU professor: Ukraine wins information battle, unites Europe

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Francis Marion University professor says Ukraine winning the information war is helping to keep Europe united in putting sanctions on Russia.

Lauren Perez, a third-year political science professor, told the Morning News Tuesday afternoon it was a little surprising for Ukraine to win the information war because of the Russian propensity to produce propaganda favorable to its position.

“I think some of that is they were expecting things to go more quickly,” she said. “They didn’t think they needed to ramp things up like they needed to if this is going to be a prolonged and a protracted conflict.”

She praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in particular because he has been leading from the field and showing himself to be a man of the people. Perez added some of the European-implemented sanctions were done after Zelenskyy spoke with other European leaders.

Perez also praised the Ukrainian government for using a video of a cat and for tweeting to Elon Musk to get Starlink internet service to the country.