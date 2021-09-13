FMU recognized by U.S News & World Report among best colleges in the South

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report magazine as one of the top regional universities in the South.

The 2021-22 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges” is available online today. The information also will appear in the magazine’s print edition later this month.

FMU has been a regular member of the top-ranked regional universities category for two decades.

The university was also recognized in three sub categories. FMU was ranked as a top performer for social mobility, as a top public school, and as best value school.

FMU, which has one of the lowest tuitions in South Carolina, has repeatedly been recognized for its value and affordability, both by U.S. News & World Report and other publications.

Additionally, three academic programs were recognized individually for excellence in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. The university’s school of nursing was ranked among the best undergraduate nursing programs in the nation. The school of business was ranked among the best undergraduate business programs, and the FMU engineering program was ranked among the nation’s best undergraduate engineering programs.