FMU’s African American Faculty and Staff Coalition to celebrate 25 years
 FMU PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s African American Faculty and Staff Coalition will celebrate its 25th year at its annual scholarship celebration Feb. 18.

The program will be held virtually and streamed live from FMU’s Chapman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are on sale, and scholarship donations are being solicited.

Information on tickets, donations, and the link for the livestream are available at www.fmarion.edu/aafsc.

“Platinum Vision: A Coalition for the Future” is the theme of the program, which will serve as a venue to highlight the many accomplishments of the coalition since its inception.

The event will be emceed by WPDE ABC 15 reporter Tonya Brown, and will feature testimonials from past and current scholarship recipients, as well as a musical performance by Arthenius Jackson, a former coalition member.

The program will culminate with the awarding of the 2021 Diversity Award. The annual Diversity Award highlights the work of individuals who are dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusiveness at FMU and beyond.

Past winners of the AAFSC Diversity Award include Dr. Rebecca Lawson, Dr. Louis Venters, Angela Crosland, Dr. Rhonda Brogdon, Yvonne Davis, Crystal Graham, Dr. Will Wattles, Dr. Jason Owens, Dr. Ruth Wittmann-Price, Dr. Shayna Wrighten, and Dr. Erica James.

The coalition was founded at FMU to stimulate and enhance cultural awareness, and to promote professional development and welfare among faculty, staff and students.

The organization’s goals include increasing morale, and communication among members; creating an atmosphere of community for FMU African-American faculty, staff and students; serving as a liaison between the administrative personnel of FMU and the African-American faculty and staff; and examining the university’s efforts in recruitment and retention of African-American faculty and staff.

