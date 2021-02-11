FMU’s African American Faculty and Staff Coalition to celebrate 25 years

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University’s African American Faculty and Staff Coalition will celebrate its 25th year at its annual scholarship celebration Feb. 18.

The program will be held virtually and streamed live from FMU’s Chapman Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are on sale, and scholarship donations are being solicited.

Information on tickets, donations, and the link for the livestream are available at www.fmarion.edu/aafsc.

“Platinum Vision: A Coalition for the Future” is the theme of the program, which will serve as a venue to highlight the many accomplishments of the coalition since its inception.

The event will be emceed by WPDE ABC 15 reporter Tonya Brown, and will feature testimonials from past and current scholarship recipients, as well as a musical performance by Arthenius Jackson, a former coalition member.

The program will culminate with the awarding of the 2021 Diversity Award. The annual Diversity Award highlights the work of individuals who are dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusiveness at FMU and beyond.