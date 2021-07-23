FMU’s dual enrollment surging at The Continuum

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s dual-enrollment numbers have surged heading into the fall semester, the latest success resulting from a dynamic educational partnership at The Continuum in Lake City.

According to Francis Marion’s Office of Enrollment Management, more than 400 students from Pee Dee area high schools have signed up for at least one of the 19 offered dual-enrollment courses as of Thursday. These courses are available through in-person and virtual learning at The Continuum, which since its inception in the fall of 2019 has put thousands of high school students on course for a successful college experience.

“The Continuum has provided students in FCSD2 the opportunity to explore both careers and higher level learning opportunities,” said Sterling Mosby, the principal of Florence County School District Two's Hannah-Pamplico High School.

“The collaboration between our district and The Continuum has been beneficial, because it has put students who are interested in the workforce in the position to gain certifications and join the workforce immediately after graduation. Likewise, for those who are interested in going to college, it has allowed them to begin that pursuit and graduate from high school with some transferable college credits.”