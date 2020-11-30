FMU’s First Generation Fund in Day of Giving spotlight

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is joining thousands of nonprofits around the nation on Tuesday in the annual Day of Giving.

Friends of the university are encouraged to make a gift to the FMU’s First Generation Fund.

Gifts can be made online at www.connect.fmarion.edu/donate, or by contacting The FMU Education Foundation at 843-661-1225.

FMU’s First Generation Fund provides resources for students who are the first in their family to attend college. These students face unusual challenges and additional hurdles in pursuing the dream of a college education. The First Generation Fund, created just a few years ago, helps them find a path.

Typically, around 40 percent of FMU’s students are first generation students. Ensuring that those students receive a quality college education produces long-lasting benefits in families and throughout the community.

Teresa Myers Ervin, the newly elected mayor of Florence, was a first generation student when she earned her nursing degree from FMU in 1990. Ervin was not a beneficiary of the First Generation Fund – it didn’t exist then – but she understands all that it can mean.