FMU’s Kelley Center reaches milestone with five incubator clients

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is continuing to buoy entrepreneurs of the Pee Dee through the business incubators at the Kelley Center for Economic Development, which recently reached an important milestone.

Five local businesses recently completed their one-year stay at Kelley Center’s incubators and will now move into their respective locales, located in downtown Florence in FMU’s University Place facility, and Lake City at the Continuum respectively, and the entrepreneurs that have seen their businesses grow say that wouldn’t have been possible without the Kelley Center.

“It has been a phenomenal experience in the business incubator program,” said Carla Angus of Next Phase Development, one of the businesses formerly housed in the Kelley Center’s business incubators. “I had no formal training in business, and this was like a one-year crash course in business education. They truly helped me work through all of the challenges I experienced as I purchased, developed and opened my business.”