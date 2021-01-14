 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU’s Kelley Center reaches milestone with five incubator clients
0 comments
top story

FMU’s Kelley Center reaches milestone with five incubator clients

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FMU’s Kelley Center reaches milestone with five incubator clients

The Continuum in Lake City is one of two places where Francis Marion University established incubators in September 2019.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University is continuing to buoy entrepreneurs of the Pee Dee through the business incubators at the Kelley Center for Economic Development, which recently reached an important milestone.

Five local businesses recently completed their one-year stay at Kelley Center’s incubators and will now move into their respective locales, located in downtown Florence in FMU’s University Place facility, and Lake City at the Continuum respectively, and the entrepreneurs that have seen their businesses grow say that wouldn’t have been possible without the Kelley Center.

“It has been a phenomenal experience in the business incubator program,” said Carla Angus of Next Phase Development, one of the businesses formerly housed in the Kelley Center’s business incubators. “I had no formal training in business, and this was like a one-year crash course in business education. They truly helped me work through all of the challenges I experienced as I purchased, developed and opened my business.”

The incubators were established in Sept. 2019 in Florence at the FMU University Place in downtown Florence and in Lake City at The Continuum. The business incubation program is designed to assist participating businesses over a one-year period with reasonably priced program fee; first-class office space; some support services and the opportunity to collaborate with other entrepreneurs; and subject matter experts to help accelerate business growth.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The five businesses to reach maturity within the incubators were Next Phase Development, Brown’s Clean Team, and Streamline Global Media, all housed in the Lake City incubator; and FAC Healthcare Resources and Force Electrical, housed in the Florence incubator.

The incubators are designed to support business through advising, monitoring and educating, leading them through the intricacies of business development. The incubators’ support programs are tailor made to encourage the growth of small businesses. Services include a dedicated technical assistance staff, referrals to program partners, professional development and training opportunities, and more. The Kelley Center also provides support to help non-incubator clients through small business technical assistance and a variety of workshops each month.

Eligible incubator businesses include, but are not limited to, professional service firms, pre-launch or start-up businesses, or an expanding business within the Pee Dee region. The acceptance process includes submission of a formal business plan and an interview.

Full program eligibility and an application is available on the website for those interested in exploring the traditional incubation at the Florence or Lake City location or virtual business incubation. There are a limited number of spots available for incubation.

The Kelley Center is accepting new clients to participate in its traditional and virtual business incubator options. To learn how to apply or for more information, contact Brianna Dennis, the Kelley Center’s executive director at 843-661-4606 or at bdennis@fmarion.edu, or visit the Kelley Center’s website at fmarion.edu/kelleycenter/.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases
Local News

Pee Dee COVID numbers jump Saturday to 508 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Saturday reported, as of Thursday, 4,576 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 along with 81 probable cases. The state agency also reported 52 confirmed deaths and a dozen probable deaths from the virus.

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed
Local News

Charges against E.J. McIver dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence One Schools trustee E.J. McIver may be returning to the board. Records of the Florence County Clerk of Court's office indicate that charges filed against McIver in 2019 have been dismissed by 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. "Ed" Clements III. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert