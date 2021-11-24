FMU’s Richardson Center for the Child to add an early childhood library

The Richardson Center for the Child plays a critical role in several university research programs. In addition to early childhood education, FMU students in nursing, psychology and speech-language pathology use the center as a training and lab site.

Current students benefit from a unique environment and learn from the examples set by FMU alumni.

“Some of the teachers at the Richardson Center are graduates of the Early Childhood program at FMU, and it is wonderful to see them on campus as professionals in our field,” said Gunther, “There’s no greater accomplishment for me than to see former candidates as teachers who positively impact the lives of children.”

Melissa Ward, director of the Richardson Center for the Child, is an alumni of FMU’s Early Childhood Education program. Ward said the center provides children with a premier educational and developmental experience rooted in active, play-based curriculum serving infants to those in 4K.

The Early Childhood Library is made possible by private donations, grants and funding support from FMU President Fred Carter.

Ward said the library will fit perfectly into the center’s teaching philosophy and create a positive impact.