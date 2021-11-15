FMU saddened by death of Prof. Steven F. Gately

FLORENCE, S.C. -- One of the professors who worked with Francis Marion University from close to its inception -- Professor Steven F. Gately -- died last week.

Gately was a part of FMU from its early years, beginning his work with the University in 1973. He was an associate professor of Visual Arts and the coordinator of FMU’s Visual Arts programs.

“The entire Francis Marion University mourns the loss of Steven F. Gately,” said. Dr. Fred Carter, president of FMU. “Steve was a beloved faculty member, who played a vital role in the University’s growth over the course of nearly 50 years. He was a talented artist, a gifted teacher, and an engaging colleague. He will be sorely missed by the entire university community.”

Born in West Palm Beach, Fla., Gately earned his associate of arts degree from Palm Beach Junior College in Lake Worth, Fla. in 1966 . He also earned bachelor of fine arts degrees from Florida Atlantic University and the University of South Florida.

Gately then earned his Master of Fine Arts from Florida State University in 1971.