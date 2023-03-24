FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University’s School of Business honored North Augusta businessman Tracy Freeman with the 2023 Morgan B. Coker Outstanding Alumni award at its annual alumni reception held at the FMU Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night.

Freeman, a 1992 graduate of FMU with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, serves as the president of Fidelity One Construction, a residential construction company in North Augusta and is the manager of Freeman Septic Tank, Inc.

Since 2010, Freeman has been a member of the FMU Board of Trustees. He is also active in his community where he currently serves as chairman of the Edgefield County Fire Board and sits on the County Line Fire Department Board. He has also served on the Aiken County Home Builders Association, Wells Fargo Community Board, Edgefield Senior Citizen Center board, Edgefield County Planning & Zoning Board, and the Francis Marion Alumni Advisory Board.

The Morgan B. Coker Outstanding Alumni Award is named for Morgan Coker, the first dean of FMU’s School of Business. This award is one of the top honors that can be bestowed upon a graduate of the school.