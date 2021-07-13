FMU School of Business offering a new certification course in business analytics

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University will give aspiring executives a new way to climb up the corporate ladder this fall.

FMU’s School of Business is launching a new certificate program in business analytics beginning in August. The program will provide an in-depth examination of the technical skills and knowledge necessary to advance a career in the field of business through data analysis.

The program will feature four key areas in analytical study: descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and risk analytics. All sectors lead to a practical focus on the utilization and implementation of software to harness the power of large data sets.

Analytics and data mining have become a burgeoning area of interest within the business world, and an ever-important factor in determining career progress.

Dr. Hari Rajagopalan, dean of the Francis Marion University School of Business and one of the program’s lecturers, says the course will offer attendees a unique and invaluable experience that will serve to buoy their career.