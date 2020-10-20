FMU shows off Honors Center ahead of students moving in

FLORENCE, S.C. − FMU President Fred Carter showed off the second of two new buildings Tuesday that the university will move into for the spring semester: the university's Honors Center on the main campus.

The other new building is the old federal courthouse/post office in downtown Florence.

The new honors center occupies the last vacant spot on the campus as it was originally envisioned.

The new building will be home to the Honors Center, the university's international programs and the Ronald McNair Center for Research and Service, Carter said.

The center, designed to look as if it had been there for a while, is built around a large, interior courtyard home to a 19-foot-long/750-gallon water feature and a 1,300-square-foot, energy efficient skylight. To the south of the courtyard are several classrooms and to the north are more classrooms and faculty offices.

The water feature is a campus trademark − almost every building built in the past 20 years for the school includes a water feature.

The skylight, architect Dennis Ward said, is made of panels that are six-inches thick and designed to diffuse the light, prevent any hot spots on the courtyard and shine at night like a beacon.