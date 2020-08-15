FMU students move in COVID-19 style, peaceful and well organized

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University's move in day — an event that, historically, could qualify as a full-contact sport — was a peaceful scene Saturday as students and parents arrived at their predetermined time to move in.
The sounds of a rolling blue-bin cart occasionally rumbled out over the housing area of the campus as a student and parent moved toward the campus apartments. Otherwise the only sounds to hear were birds and locusts.
This year, in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, move-in day is spread out over Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the students scheduled to arrive 17 every hour, said Felicity Lucas who was staffing the check-in table.
"I check them in. They see me first. I'm the first stop on the map," Lucas said from her table, sheltered under a blue tent and covered in sheets of paper that listed arrival times and a stack of blue FMU masks.
"Everybody has to have a scheduled appointment. I can't let you back unless you have an appointment," Lucas said.
"From here they go to health screening and then from there they get their keys and they can check out a blue bin if they like, and they can move in. They have two hours to do it," Lucas said.
At health screening Saturday morning, future nurses Dadria Harris and Lundee Olsen with the university's School of Health Sciences gunned the students with a thermometer and and asked them a series of questions.
Darry Bryant, who was helping his freshman son, Jalen, move, said he's been down this road once before, though not in the time of a plague.
The family is from Turbeville and Jalen is a graduate of East Clarendon High School.
"It's kinda tough but we just have to pray for the best," Bryan said. "He's following the same path his sister did. We brought her here and dropped her off four years ago. She already graduated."
Darry and Jalen Bryant, blue bin full of pedestal fan, TV and other supplies, rolled off toward his residence for the fall.
