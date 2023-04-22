FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion Students gathered around the Pre Vet Club’s tent Friday afternoon outside Smith University Center and destressed with the help from a carrier full of kittens and two dogs from the Florence Area Humane Society.

Across the sidewalk from the Pre Vet Club the Psychology Club offered tips on self-care and mental health as one of the kittens was passed around.

The kittens, for the most part, were meowed with enthusiasm and dug their little claws into the FMU students’ shoulders — at least until they fell asleep. Then they were placed back into the carrier to recharge and fresh kittens were deployed.

The Pre Vet Club’s Pause for Paws happens at the end of the spring and fall semesters to give students a chance to enjoy and relax heading into finals week.

“Just taking breaks in general is important,” said Dr. Anna Carolina Chinnet, adviser to the Psychology Club. “When people are stressed, even more important. We’re just glad to be able to do this with the Pre Vet Club.”

“Also playing with the kittens so they get a break when we’re doing this too,” Chinnet said.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our animals to get some socialization,” said Jayne Boswell with the Florence Area Humane Society. “Unfortunately at the shelter, a lot of them stay in kennels and cages and a lot of them don’t get the opportunity to interact with people unless somebody visits the shelter.”

“They’re eating up all this attention,” Boswell said.

“It’s especially important because the two dogs we brought were cruelty cases,” Boswell said as the dogs collected attention from the students. “They had to wait a lot time to be available for adoption and they were released just this week.”

Carrington Wingard of the Humane Society had one of the dogs.

“This dog out here, she was perfect in the car, not in the cage, Wingard said. “She sat in the passenger front seat and put her head in my lap and she was just perfect. She’d make a really good pet.”

McKenna Dynan, kitten on her chest, said the event was mutually beneficial for all involved — people and pets.

Who was happiest?

I gotta say me. I’m pretty happy now,” Dynan said. “I think the kittens are sleepy more than anything.”

Dynan, who had three cats at home, said the kitten the Psych Club members were passing around had been named Mathias.

“Kittens, puppies, animals can be very powerful. Animals go with mental health too,” Chinnet said.

The psychology students had other tools on hand besides kittens.

“We have a resource to the Francis Marion office of counseling and testing so students know that resource is available. We have squish ball brains which can be a stress reliever,” Chinnet said.

“The Psych Club students are doing an amazing job,” Chinnet said.