FMU to hold spring graduations Sept. 18-19

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University plans to hold in-person ceremonies on Sept. 18-19 for its spring and summer 2020 graduates.

FMU President Fred Carter spoke about the graduation plan Thursday afternoon at a virtual board meeting.

He said that new guidance from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster allows for events with capacities up to 250 or 50% of building capacity, whichever is lower.

The plan calls for four graduations Sept. 18-19 in the university's gymnasium.

On the night of Sept. 18, business and education school graduates will walk across the stage. At 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, graduates of biology, chemistry, engineering and psychology departments will get their diplomas. At 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, English, fine arts, history, mass communications, sociology and general studies majors will graduate. And at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, the health sciences school students will graduate.

Each graduate can invite four guests.

Carter asked the trustees to attend those graduations via an online broadcast so that students could have their families there.