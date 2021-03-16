FMU to hold three spring 2021 commencement ceremonies

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University will hold three in-person commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 7, and Saturday May 8 for its spring 2021 graduating class.

The ceremonies will include more than 300 graduates, divided into three ceremonies to limit the number of graduates and guests in attendance at each ceremony, as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies will be held in the Smith University Center Gym and will be organized by FMU’s four academic schools and colleges. Social distancing guidelines will be observed throughout, and masks will be required at all times. Each graduate will be limited to three guests, and no one will be allowed in the ceremony without a ticket. Faculty and other attendees will be kept to a minimum.

The ceremonies will be condensed, there will be no formal commencement speaker.

FMU’s spring 2020 and fall 2020 ceremonies were similarly amended due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:

Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m.: School of Business/School of Education/Department of Psychology

Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 a.m.: College of Liberal Arts

Saturday, May 8 at 1:00 p.m.: School of Health Sciences