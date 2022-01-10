FMU to host MLK celebration Thursday

FLORENCE,S.C. — Francis Marion University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration will be Thursday in Chapman Auditorium on campus at 6:30pm.

This year’s keynote speaker is South Carolina State Rep. Terry Alexander. The event will be emceed by representatives of the FMU Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board. Additionally, the event will feature special musical performances by FMU student soloists.

Out of an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 case numbers throughout the region, there will be no march through campus, as has been customary in years past. The public is invited to attend the celebration beginning at 6:30pm. Social distancing will be observed and masks must be worn in the auditorium at all times.

The celebration will be live streamed on FMU’s YouTube channel.

A Florence native, Alexander is an FMU alumni (‘91). He has represented House District 59 (Florence and Darlington counties) since 2007. Prior to being elected to the House, Alexander served on the Florence County Council from 1990 to 2007. He holds a master’s of divinity degree from Howard University (‘98) and is pastor of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church in Florence.