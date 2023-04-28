FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University will host its commencement ceremony for spring 2023 graduates at the Florence Center at 10 a.m. on May 6.

This ceremony will include more than 330 graduates from the university’s four academic schools and colleges. There is no limit on the number of guests per student, and no tickets are required for entry.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on Francis Marion’s Youtube channel, and will also be available at www.fmarion.edu following the ceremony.

FMU Board of Trustees Chairman Robert E. Lee will deliver the commencement address. Following the ceremony, the FMU Alumni Association will supply photo backdrops outside the Florence Center on the north side of the building.

The Florence Center has a clear-bag policy that will be applicable to both guests and graduates. Any bags larger than approximately 4.5 inches x 6.5 inches must be clear, including purses, backpacks, tote bags and camera bags. Small clutches and wallets are allowed.