FMU to host world-renowned Polish Philharmonic Thursday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center will host the world-renowned Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic Orchestra Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to see this award-winning orchestra that features some of Europe’s finest classical musicians and soloists. Under the direction of conductor Wojciech Rodek, Thursday’s performance will feature Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s immortal Symphony No. 5.

“This is a great opportunity for the Pee Dee to see a world renowned orchestra performing two of the most recognizable works in classical music,” said Bud Simmons, director of the FMUPAC. “The FMU Performing Arts Center is built for this kind of performance, enhancing the symphonic experience in a venue unique in the entire Southeast.”

The philharmonic's maestro, Rodek, is known as one of the most prominent conductors of his generation and has been the principal conductor of the orchestra since 2005. His list of international awards and accolades is numerous, including the Polish Theatrical Music Award in the Best Conductor category from 2011, and the 2015 Medal of the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage for “Merit to Culture-Gloria Artis."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}