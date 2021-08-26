 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FMU to light downtown buildings purple for 19th Amendment anniversary
0 Comments
featured

FMU to light downtown buildings purple for 19th Amendment anniversary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FMU Goes Purple

Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center in Florence went purple on Aug. 26, 2020 to show support on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to give women the right to vote.

 MATTHEW ROBERTSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University will commemorate the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by lighting several of its downtown buildings purple Thursday.

The FMU Performing Arts Center and the Carter Center for Health Sciences will be lit for the occasion.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This marks the second year FMU has lit the buildings purple in honor of women’s suffrage. Nearly 70% of Francis Marion students are women, making it natural for the university to recognize the historic anniversary.

“Francis Marion is proud of the many accomplishments of the talented women who have studied here, as well as who serve on the faculty and staff,” Dr. Fred Carter, president of FMU, said. “It’s only fitting that we take a moment to honor such a historic event in the advancement of women’s rights.”

The 19th Amendment gave women in the United States the right to vote and was ratified in August 1920, though it took many decades after that before those rights were fully guaranteed across the nation.

FMU first lit its building purple last year to honor the 100th anniversary of the amendments ratification. The lighting is inspired by the historic women’s suffrage movement slogan, “Forward through the Darkness, Forward into Light.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman gets jail for claiming virus and spitting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work
Local News

Richard O'Malley: Virtual learning just doesn't work

FLORENCE, S.C. – Richard O'Malley didn't hide his feelings about virtual learning during a recent school board meeting: he said virtual learning just does not work. The Florence One Schools superintendent spoke to the district's board of trustees about why he was recommending the district adopt a mask mandate Thursday evening. In so doing, he also explained why the district did not offer a virtual option this year. 

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate
Local News

Florence One Schools board approves 60-day mask mandate

FLORENCE, S.C. – Students in Florence One schools will be back in masks beginning Friday. The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted unanimously upon the motion of Rev. E.J. McIver and a second by Elder Alexis Pipkins to approve a 60-day indoor mask mandate. 

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series
Local News

Scott's Bar-B-Que will be featured in web television series

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Scott's Bar-B-Que will be the featured in a South Carolina Educational Television series. South Carolina Educational Television announced Monday that the first episode of the third season of its Facebook series, Backroad Bites, would feature The Scott's BBQ also known as Scott's Bar-B-Que. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert