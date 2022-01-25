FMU to name downtown gallery after late professor

Francis Marion University plans to honor the late Professor Steven F. Gately by naming the University Place Gallery in downtown Florence in his honor.

University President Dr. Fred Carter made the announcement during a memorial service at the FMU Performing Arts Center on Monday. Carter said he will recommend the naming of the gallery to the executive committee of the University’s Board of Trustees, who will vote on the measure at its March 1 meeting.

Gately, who taught at FMU from 1973, died suddenly Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 74.

“Steve was the longest serving member of FMU’s Fine Arts faculty. His work impacted the lives of thousands of students and colleagues over nearly five decades,” Carter said. “At his own exhibition this past fall, he reiterated his enjoyment of teaching and his intention to do so as long as possible. It is fitting that Steve’s name on the gallery in perpetuity will recognize his many contributions to the university and our students.”

Gately joined Francis Marion in 1973, just two years after the university’s founding. At the time of his death, he was an associate professor of Visual Arts and the coordinator of FMU’s Visual Arts programs.