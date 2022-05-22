FMU, Trinity Baptist Church gather to remember those buried on campus

FLORENCE, S.C.— Francis Marion University staff and faculty gathered Sunday with congregants from Trinity Baptist Church and the Rev. Calvin Robinson to remember those who are buried in a cemetery on the campus of the university.

The historic cemetery contains the remains of an unknown number of individuals believed to be of African descent who lived and worked on the property where the university now stands. Some of those buried in the cemetery were enslaved.

"I was humbled when I first came out to see this place of rest for these, what I call the unknown children of God," Robinson told those gathered in chairs for the event.

The cemetery, enclosed by a brick wall and located under the tree canopy near the university's dining hall, has a large marker in it "sacred to the memory of those who lie here circa 1840-1895."

One other marker appears to commemorate Samuel Nelson, son of RW and SL Brown, Born Sept. 20, 1851. No date of death is visible on the stone, and the other letters only just visible.

Another stone, immediately adjacent to a tree, has only the letters SN carved on it.

"I believe everyone, in some form or another, wants to be remembered," Robinson said.

"What about us, as children of god? How are we to be remembered?

"What about those who dealt with the greatest adversity that a human can endure, die and be buried without a headstone? Shall they be forgotten forever?" Robinson asked from the podium.

"No, they are children of God. Even if humans may forget, God never forgets. Our father in heaven knew each one of them before they were formed in the wombs of their mothers. And we come today in our reverence to say we shall endeavor to pay homage to those who may be unknown to mankind but well known by God," Robinson said.

"I wonder about their smiles. Even though in bondage, they were able to dance and still give God glory. I wonder about their names. I wonder if I'm even related to them. I wonder," Robinson said. "I believe that God, our loving father, heard their cries and I believe he welcomed them into heaven."

"I would pray our community would come together and help us and Francis Marion in upkeep and join in and be a part of this. It doesn't have to be just Trinity. This is bigger than Trinity and bigger than Francis Marion. This is Florence County, this is the Mars Bluff community. I think it would be a great place to rally together and show reverence and not let them be forgotten," Robinson said.

Robinson said he envisions events several times a year and not just at Memorial Day but also during Black History Month and Christmas.

Robinson said the university has used ground-penetrating radar to survey the cemetery and is working on further research to determine how many people are buried in the cemetery.

"Whether it is one or whether it's 21, we're going to make sure they're always remembered," Robinson said.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson

