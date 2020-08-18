FMU welcomes new faculty for 2020-21 school year

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Francis Marion University welcomed nine new faculty members to campus as the 2020-21 academic year began.
The new faculty members come from universities across the country and around the globe. Credentials include advanced degrees from Clemson, Duke, Utah State, and Rutgers.
Here’s a look at this year’s incoming faculty:
School of Business
- Dr. James Wairimu, assistant professor of Management Information Studies. Bachelor of Business Information Technology from Kenya Methodist University, M.S. in agricultural sciences from Tennessee State University, and Ph.D. in business administration from University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
School of Education
- Dr. Kit SaizdeLaMora, assistant professor of Early Childhood Education. B.A. in English from Dominican College, Master of Education from Adelphi University, and Ph.D. in teacher education and teacher development from Montclair State University.
School of Health Sciences
- Dr. Michele Norman, assistant professor of Speech Language Pathology. B.A. in speech, language, and hearing sciences from Rutgers University, M.S. in speech language pathology from the University of the District of Columbia, and Ph.D. of philosophy in audiology and speech pathology from the University of Memphis.
- Dr. Tiffany Pressley, assistant coordinator of Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. B.A. in Spanish and international global studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, B.S.N. from the Medical University of South Carolina, M.S.N. in psychiatric mental health and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner from the University of South Alabama.
- Dr. Rebekah Wada, assistant professor of Speech Language Pathology. B.S. in communicative disorders and deaf education, M.S. in speech language pathology, and Ph.D. of philosophy in disability disciples from Utah State University.
College of Liberal Arts
- Dr. Mark Kanaparthi, assistant professor of Mechanical Engineering. M.S. in physics from Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University.
- Dr. Lisa Manglass, assistant professor of Physics. B.S. in physics from the University of Georgia, M.S. in radiological health science from Colorado State University, and Ph.D. in environmental engineering and Earth science from Clemson University (pending).
- Dr. Tesia Stephenson, assistant professor of chemistry. B.S. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Maryland, Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Duke University.
- Dr. Stephanie Williams, assistant professor of Psychology. B.A. in psychology from the University of Arizona, M.A. in school psychology and Ph.D. of philosophy in school psychology from the University of South Carolina.
