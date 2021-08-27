FMU welcomes new faculty for 2021-22 academic year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University has welcomed 10 new faculty members to campus for the 2021-22 academic year.
Credentials include advanced and terminal degrees from Rutgers University, Penn State University, UNC Chapel Hill, the University of Michigan, James Madison University and Boston College.
Here’s a look at this year’s incoming faculty:
- Kathleen Brandenburg, assistant professor of Nursing, received her bachelor of science from Duquesne University, master of science in the family nurse practitioner program from Clarion University and Ph.D. in nursing research from Catholic University of America.
- Courtney Clayton is the new dean of the Francis Marion University School of Education. Clayton received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania in French literature, master of arts education from the University of San Francisco Graduate School of Education and Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction from Boston College’s Lynch School of Education.
- Michelle Dawson, will serve as a clinical assistant professor and the coordinator of clinical education. Dawson received her bachelor of science in speech-language pathology and audiology from Old Dominion University and master of science in communicative sciences and disorders from James Madison University.
- Dr. Erika Manning, a visiting assistant professor of biology, received her bachelor of arts in psychology and history from Furman University, Ph.D. in cognitive psychology and neurobiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and doctor of medicine from the Medical University of South Carolina.
- Kyle Morgan, an assistant professor of political science, received her bachelor of arts in political science from Fairleigh Dickinson University and Ph.D. in political science from Rutgers University.
- Michael Potter, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, earned his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and physics from Ohio Northern University and his master of science in engineering and doctor of philosophy in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.
- Ednaliz Rodriguez-Medina is a visiting assistant professor of biology. Rodriguez-Medina received her bachelor of science in pre-medicine from the University of Puerto Rico and general physician degree from the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara.
- Gabrielle Scott is an instructor of nursing and received her bachelor of science degree in nursing and master of science in nursing from Francis Marion University.
- Jared Steward-Ginsburg, an assistant professor of education, received his bachelor of science degree in family, youth, and community sciences from the University of Florida and his master of education in child and family studies and Ph.D. in special education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
- Nathaniel Voeller, assistant professor of English, received his bachelor of arts degree from Montana State University at Bozeman, and both his master of arts and Ph.D. in English, rhetoric and composition from Penn State University.