Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN DARLINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN DILLON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... NORTHWESTERN FLORENCE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... SOUTHEASTERN MARLBORO COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN SOUTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 730 PM EDT. * AT 529 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FLORENCE, DARLINGTON, TIMMONSVILLE, LAMAR, QUINBY, SELLERS, FLORENCE DARLINGTON TECHNICAL COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS, MECHANICSVILLE, MARS BLUFF, DARLINGTON RACEWAY, FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY, EFFINGHAM, SARDIS, BROWNSVILLE, OAK GROVE, CARTERSVILLE, BINGHAM, MCLEOD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, HEALTH SOUTH REHABILITATION HOSPITAL AND CAROLINAS HOSPITAL SYSTEM - CEDAR TOWER. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS THAT LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE NEAR SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND ESPECIALLY POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE AT PRONE LOW-LYING AREAS ALONG ROADS, WHICH CAN MAKE DRIVING HAZARDOUS. STAY AWAY FROM FLOODED DITCHES AND DO NOT DRIVE ACROSS ANY FLOODED ROADS. &&