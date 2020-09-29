FMU will start ‘Cultural Conversations’ with presentation series

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University will host a series of discussions regarding cultural and racial issues beginning in October.

The events, titled “Cultural Conversations,” are presented jointly by the university and the FMU African American Faculty Staff Coalition. Each event will incorporate a presentation followed by a question and answer session.

The FMU Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence will be the site for all four of the events. Each event will begin at noon and will be preceded by lunch at 11:15 a.m. The event is open to FMU faculty and staff as well as the general public, although the luncheon is only open to the FMU community.

The four discussions will broach issues such as microaggressions, changes in African American race relations in the Florence area, injustices against Native Americans and inequalities facing Hispanic and Asian American communities.

The first Cultural Conversation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9. Titled “Microaggressions vs. Macroaggressions: Why They Are Important?”, the opening Cultural Conversation will feature former chair of FMU Department of Psychology and faculty emeriti Will Wattles.