FMUPAC hosts Black Violin on December 10

Black Violin

Classical-hip hop crossover duo Black Violin is set to perform at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

 Contributed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Famed classical-hip hop crossover duo Black Violin is set to perform at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

The group returns to the FMUPAC for the first time since their 2018 sold out concert.

The Grammy-nominated group consists of members Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who use their classical instruments to create a unique fusion of classical strings with hip hop.

First appearing on the music scene in 2004, Black Violin gained traction as a live music group, performing with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Mike Shionda of rock band Linkin Park.

The duo eventually began recording and releasing original music a few years later. Now, with seven chart-topping albums — two of which were self-published — Black Violin is a major player in the classical music and hip hop communities.

In addition to Black Violin, tickets for holiday shows are available. The South Carolina Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Dec. 2 and 3, followed by the Florence Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops Dec. 12, Columbia City Ballet’s The Nutcracker Dec. 15 and Sleeping Beauty by State Ballet Theatre of the Ukraine on Dec. 21.

To reserve tickets for Black Violin and all upcoming performances, visit the PAC website at www.fmupac.org, call (843) 661-4444, or at the PAC Ticket Office located at 201 S. Dargan St. from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

