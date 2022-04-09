 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FMU's Arts International draws a crowd, doesn't disappoint

FLORENCE, S.C. — From bagpipers to hula dancers, Francis Marion University’s Arts International Saturday had a bit of something for everyone — except the cardboard boat race, which was postponed because of the cold.

That Hartsville Bubble Guy blew bubbles, food trucks fed the masses, four stages made sure attendees could find something interesting to watch, a wall upon which to paint graffiti was well used and the walkway in front of the university center was festooned with chalk art.

Francis Marion University students and faculty were among the performers and exhibitors at the festival— including performances by members of the Music Industry Ensemble, as well as presentations by FMU faculty that included genealogy, archeology and STEM demonstrations.

The event ran from late morning through 5 p.m.

And about that boat race, it will take place later in April.

