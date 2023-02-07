FLORENCE, S.C. -- In recognition of her contribution as an advocate on behalf of nurse practitioners and their patients, Dr. Deborah Hopla, DNP, APRN-BC, is being honored by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) as the 2023 recipient of the AANP Advocate State Award for Excellence in South Carolina.

Each year, advocates across the nation are nominated by AANP members to receive this prestigious award. Hopla serves as the Director of the MSN/FNP and DNP Programs and is an associate professor of nursing at Francis Marion University.

“We are happy that the American Association of Nurse Practitioners has recognized what those of us who have worked with Deb have known for years – she is simply the best,” said FMU President Fred Carter. “Deb is an extraordinary teacher, nurse practitioner, and colleague. This award is well-deserved.”

The AANP State Award for Excellence was established in 1993 and is given to a nurse practitioner (NP) in each state who demonstrates excellence in clinical care. In 1993, the AANP Advocate State Award for Excellence was added to highlight the efforts of individuals who have made a significant contribution toward increasing the awareness and recognition of NPs. Awards are distributed to the recipients throughout the year, with recipients honored during the annual AANP national conference. AANP is the largest professional association for NPs of all specialties, with more than 121,000 members and headquarters in Texas and Washington, D.C.