FMU's Pause 4 Paws benefits students, puppies and kittens

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than a few puppies and kittens from Florence Area Humane Society on Friday made a huge sacrifice for the students at Francis Marion University.

“All these people’s faces are frozen in a smile,” said Dr. Tamatha Barbeau. “Nobody is thinking about their upcoming exams. Pet the animals and relax.”

Students with the Prevet Club organized the Pause 4 Paws event in front of the university center — an event that hasn’t happened since the fall of 2019 — COVID.

The animals from the shelter were handled, petted, loved, socialized and exhausted by the time the event wrapped up.

“These kittens, this is their first socialization. They’ll become more adoptable,” Barbeau said of a trio of black kittens that had all found a student upon which to nap.

Hollis, a medium-size yellow dog, calmly worked the crowd in search of a forever home — collecting love, pets and adoration from students along the way.

“It works out for them and for the Prevet Club its destressing,” Barbeau said.

The event attracted a crowd of students who were looking for a bit of stress relief as they wrapped up the semester and headed toward exams.

Three hours of furry fun later the exhausted — but happy — animals were on their way back to the shelter and the students back to their studies.

“The aim here is to give some profile to the amazing work the of the Florence Area Humane Society and let the people who come to this, and obviously love these animals, know they’re just down the road and open Tuesday through Saturday,” Barbeau said. “They would love people to come and hold kittens and socialize animals.”