FMU'S spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List
FMU'S spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List

FLORENCE − Francis Marion University has released its spring 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List. It named 548 full-time students and 33 part-time students to its President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. An additional 589 full-time students and 51 part-time students made the Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Students named to the President’s List must have earned a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester. Dean’s List students earned a GPA for the semester between 3.25 and 3.749.A complete listing of the students follows:

Full-time President’s ListCollege of Liberal Arts Courtney Abur-Rahim of Florence; Dargan Adams of Florence; Alexis Albright of Easley.; Taniya Aldridge of Rock Hill; Andrew Alexandar of Florence; Kristen Allen of Timmonsville; Megan Atkinson of Scranton; Miguel Arellano-Guevara of Pamplico; Mallory Baxley of Florence.; Whitney Baxley of Marion; Lona Beck of Florence; Kinsley Benson of Timmonsville; Jacob Benton of Florence; Sayyid Bernard of Florence; Tanner Berry of Darlington.; Taylor Boatwright of Kershaw; Rylee Bodony of Goose Creek; Caden Booth of Lamar,.; Hannah Braddock of Florence; Brianna Bradley of North Charleston; Aidan Barker of Seneca; Michael Bristow of Florence ; Mark Britt of Lamar.; Tyler Brown of Kingstree; Amelia Brown of Hartsville; Jillian Buffkin of Marion.; Dalton Buffkin of Marion.; Niharika Butani of New Delhi; Jessica Butler of Effingham; Abigail Cain of Florence; Brelee Calhoun of Timmonsville; Cecilia Callozzo of Florence; Saphire Campbell of Florence; Anna Capra of High Point, N.C.; Alija Carter of Florence; Alexis Carter of Sellers; Megan Carter of Florence.; Camryn Cassetori of Wilkes Barre, Pa.; Ja’leese Castro of Marion; Samuel Cathcart of Blythewood.; Guillermina Chilton of Lamar; Santana Christmas of Bishopville; Kasandra Clark of Saint Stephen; Katelyn Coker of Lake City; Meisha Coles of Florence.; Savannah Collins of Mullins.; James Connors of Florence; Tyana Cooper of Florence.; Jenna Cottingham of Florence; Deirdre Currin of Hartsville; Sarah Danner of Effingham; Dulce Dubose of Olanta.; Zane Duncan of Conway; Avniel Duncan of Florence; Elizabeth Edwards of Darlington; Clarence Ewing of Hartsville; Jocelyn Franks of Effingham; Aliyah Garcia of Florence; Anna Gause of Florence; Diamond Gordon of Ladson; Harmon Graham of Florence; Logan Hanna of Lake City; Michael Hart of Florence; Areyana Henry of Darlington.; LindsayHutchinson of Pamplico; Charlie Hysong of Florence; Anthony Ibrahim of Latta.; John Isgett of Hartsville; Jesse Jordan of Florence; Emily Llewellyn of Florence; Jennifer Long of Florence; Rogers Mack of Florence.; Kylie Martin of Effingham; Jackson Matthews of Lake City; Hunter McAdams of Florence; James McClam of Florence; Ry-Heem McCrimmon of Dillon.; Savanna McDonald of Florence.; Rosa McWhite of Pamplico; Christopher Moore of Florence.; James Murphy of Pamplico; Ananiah Myers of FLORENCE; Coleman Nance of Florence; William O’Neal of Hartsville; Manan Patel of Florence; Miles Poole of Lamar.; Coleman Porter of Florence; Sarah Porter of Florence; Diana Rico Gil of Florence; Joshua Riley of Hartsville; Jordan Roberts of Florence; Jessica Sistrunk of Marion; Brailey Sloan of Florence; Jordan Smart of Conway; Darian Smith of Darlington; Caroline Smith of Florence; John Smith of Myrtle Beach; Rachael Summerfield of Effingham; Rickey Thomas of Florence; Mallory Tingen of Hartsville; Angelina Truong of Florence; Caleb Wallace of Scranton; Gary Williams of Florence; Joshua Williamson of Darlington; Erich Worn of Florence; Aaliyah Covington of Bennettsville; Kylie Coward of Hartsville.; Jason Cox of Effingham; Seth Crawford of Florence; Christopher Crawford of Florence; Deirdre Currin of Hartsville; McKenna Davis of Chesterfield; Rachel Davis of Mechanicsville, Va.; Jerel Dawkins of Union; Thomas Dixon of Florence; Cullen Dore of Myrtle Beach; Dulce Dubose of Olanta; Avniel Duncan of Florence; Zane Duncan of Conway; Kameesha Dupree of Bennettsville; Rachael Elliott of Florence; Jonathan Ellison of Florence; Adam Ernberg of Solvesborg, Sweden; Ceason Faircloth of Hamer; Sarah Fender of Florence; Bianca Flores of New Zion; Anna Floyd of Kingstree; David Fonseca of Florence; Rikhya Ford of Florence.; Alexandra Frye of Galivants Ferry.; Charles Fuller of Rock Hill; Carlie Fusco of Conway; Ethan Gainey of Patrick; Yidi Gao of Florence; Sherly Garcia-Barrientos of Turbeville; Connor Garris of Marion; Breshauna Gordon of Jonesville; Adam Graham of Florence.; Joshua Granger of Coward; Sarah Green of Lynchburg; MacKenzie Gregory of Hemingway; Annalena Griffin of Taylors; Karlyn Griggs of Florence; Maja Guerreso of Florence; Samari Guinart of Florence; Joshua Hardee of Marion; Sarah Harkins of Stallings, N.C.; Camryn Harris of Florence; Kiersten Hartfield of Johnsonville; Greyson Hartfield of Johnsonville;Katherine Harward of Coward; Isabella Haynes of Darlington; Eli Hellmig of Darlington; Stephen Hellmig of Darlington; Maya Henderson of Greenville; Rachael Hennenkamp of Wake Forest, N.C.; Elizabeth Henry of Latta; Haizley Herndon of Myrtle Beach; Chase Herron of Hartsville; Alyse Hewitt of Mount Pleasant; Nathan Hinson of Chester; Andrew Howle of Florence; Tori Hubbard of Wallace; Alaina Hudson of Columbia; Amaya Hush of Fort Mill; Angelina Jayapuram of Marion; William Jeffords of Pamplico; Lauren Jenkins-White of Charleston; Hannah Ji of Florence;Kirk Johnson of Florence; Ryan Johnson of Dillon; Kynajah Johnson of Georgetown; Chasity Johnson of Loris; Ashlei Jones of Columbia; Kei’yona Jordan of Columbia; Stephen Josey of Darlington; Morgan Kephart of Charleston; Ethan King of Florence; Tyler Laugh of Easley.; Kody Lawler of Rome, Ga.; DalynLeonard -Smith of Dalzell; Ansley Lesley of Florence.; Viktoria Leth of Gothenburg, Sweden; Noah Lewis of Mullins.; William Lewis of Florence.; Isaiah Lindholm of Darlington; Breanna Lisenby of Florence; Amber Lockliear of Salters; Carmen Lowery of Florence; Marina MacK of Hartsville; Demetric McCall of Dillon; James McCarley of Hartsville; Morgan McCaskill of Effingham.; Reina McCullough of Fort Lawn; Nicole McDonald of Cades; John McIntyre of Pamplico.; Deandria McKelvie of Sumter.; Amy McKenzie of Clio; Tallon McPherson of Hartsville; Jalen Miles of Ladson.; Johnera Miller of Saint Matthews; Colton Mims of Pamplico; Dale Mixon of Hartsville.; Jacob Mobley of Florence.; Tabitha Modrell of Lamar.; Sarah Moll of Waxhaw, N.C.; Briana Monarca of Leesville; Jonathan Murray of Murrells Inlet.; Mahnoor Mushtaq of Florence; Riley Osbourn of Lake View; BlakelyOwens of Andrews; He’lencia Page of Mullins; Ansley Parsons of Florence; Sarah Paschal of Dillon; Nikiben Patel of Timmonsville; Sydney Patterson of Fort Mil.; Ashtyn Patterson of Andersonville, Tenn.; Maya Peeples of Barnwell.; Martin Perez Perez of Hartsville; Gabriella Perla of Greenville.; Breanna Pierson of Lake City.; Hannah Powell of Lake City; Andrew Powell of Darlington.; Ashley Prescott of Dillon.; Ariana Prete of Murrells Inlet; Dalton Prosser of Florence.; Jacob Prozzi of Hartsville; Connor Purvis of Effingham; William Quick of Patrick.; Lena Rabon of Florence; Clayton Raines of Easley; Enya Ramos-Rodriguez of Florence; Shilpa Rao of Florence; Hailey Reed of Holly Hill; Sharifa Rehman of Florence.; Tristan Reynolds of St. Stephen; London Richardson of Florence.; Diana Rico Gil of Florence.; Bishop Ridenhour of Florence; Victoria Rogers of Hartsville, ; Marisa Sams of Saint Stephen.; Luis Sanchez Chavez of Moncks Corner.; Nicole Schreiner of Clover.; Sierra Sconzo of Timmonsville; Gianna Scuderi of Conway.; Kerington Shaffer of Manning; Tyler Shurtliff of Florence; John Siary of Inman.; Sara Simmons of Florence.; Matthew Skipper of West Columbia.; Lauren Smallwood of Waycross, Ga.; Madison Smith of Florence; Ada Smolen-Morton of Florence; Alanna Snowden of Florence; Dyamond Spann of Manning; Austin Stafford of Darlington; Leah Stephens of Dillon.; Tyla Stuckey of North Charleston; Kara Tanner of Hemingway; Caroline Tanner of Hemingway.; Cassidy Tanner of Johnsonville.; Bonnie Tanner of Johnsonville.; Lauren Taylor of Effingham; Leah Tedder of Florence.; Emily Thigpen of Manning.; Delaney Timmons of Florence; Ja’kari Tisdale of Kingstree.; Brittany Todd of Aynor.; Payton Townsend of Florence.; Thinh Tran of Florence.; Madison Tripp of Bethune.; Kathryn Turbeville of Florence.; Emily Viering of Effingham.; Meranda Vinson of Florence; Emilierose Volpe of Florence; Nazhaui Wactor of Florence.; Devin Warren of Greenville.; Ethan Wasche of Florence.; Luke Watkins of Florence; Alexis Watts of Myrtle Beach; Sara Wilkerson of Florence; Lesley Willard of Florence.; Arquantis Williams of Piedmont; Keziyah Williamson of Florence.; Madeline Winning of Pfafftown, N.C.; Bailey Wiseman of Myrtle Beach; Kristen Woodard of Florence; Joshua Woods of Patrick; Eleanor Wray of Charlottesville, Va.; Kathryn Yatooma of Rochester, Mich.; Eva Zannier of Florence.; and Tyler Zeh of Murrells Inlet.

School of Business Carlos Alonso of Sta. Cruz de Tenerife, Spain; Haley Andersen of Turbeville; Brandon Ard of Lake City, Jacob Ballington of West Columbia.; Joshua Barefoot of Hartsville; Julianna Barfield of Florence.; Christopher Brown of Orangeburg; John Burghardt of Oakville, ON; Brock Chavis of Florence; Robert Collins of Ravenel; Sydney Conner of Florence.; Madolyne Daigle of Elgin; Angel Dang of Florence; Tyler Davis of Myrtle Beach; Pierre De Caevel of Glabais, ; Cassondra Edgemon of Orangeburg; Andrew Freeman of Florence.; Austin Freeman of Florence.; Trystan Freeman of Myrtle Beach; Julia Fulmer of Marion.; James Gaskins of Florence; Taylor Hayes of Florence.; Tara Johnson of Dillon; Jacob McVicker of Florence; Matthew Montrose of Florence; Zachary Seiss of Florence; Natalie Sharpe of North Charleston; Benjamin Teal of Marion; Anquan Gamble of Kingstree; Connor Garris of Marion.; Kaylee Gillespie of Pickens; Arianna Graham of Johnsonville; Reagan Gray of Florence; Christian Gulledge of Turbeville; Emma Hall of Candler, N.C.; Michael Hart of Florence; Hannah Hendrix of Hartsville; Robert Herlong of Marion; Jordan Higbe of Andrews; Jordan Hinson of Chester; Magnus Hoejland of Holstebro, Denmark; Jessica Horne of Florence.; Samuel Howell of Florence; Prentis Howle of Darlington.; Anthony Ibrahim of Latta.; Javorius Jackson of Florence; William Jackson of Darlington; Christopher Jacobs of Florence; Aleksandr Jergensen of Arvada, CO; Ahmad Leggette of Lugoff, ; Kimo Lemke of Hamburg, Germany; Jordan Lochart of Florence; Taylor Lutian of Ball Ground, Ga.; Taylor Matthews of Florence.; Adam Mays of FlorenceC.; Timia Mitchell of Lamar.; Sophia Mitropoulos of Florence.; Derek Neal of Goldsboro, N.C.; Mary Pammel of Bennettsville; Madison Parker of Florence; Bailey Perdue of Clayton, N.C.; Amanda Ries of Florence; George Rishmawi of Florence; Davida Salley of Santee.; Jacob Schwartz of West Columbia.; Madeline Severance ofDarlington; Yongliang Shao of Glendora, Cal.; Markus Skjelstad of Florence; Vance Strobel of Blythewood.; Grace Teal of Marion; Jadin Vereen of Florence; Roland Vu of Lake City; Taylor Walters of Dillon; Lane Ward of Scranton; and Alvaro Zamora Sanchez of Madrid, Spain.

School of Education Ka’zija Adams of Bennettsville.; Dalisay Aldrete of Aiken; Bethany Alford of Johnsonville; Chloe Allen of Florence; Cameron Bell of Florence.; Abigail Bingham of Saint Matthews; Mykenna Blankenship of Hartsville; Christopher Boone of Florence; Sarah Borck of Florence; Madeline Cannon of Florence; Madison Cantey of Cades; Lindsey Collins of Timmonsville;Chasity Cox of Sellers; Elizabeth Cox of Myrtle Beach.; Elaine Detamore of Ridgeville; Kimberly Dickerson of Johns Island; Brooke Dickerson of Georgetown; Christina Dimmery of Marion.; Sarah Driggers of Mauldin.; Sydney Dyke of Rembert; Sarah Eaddy of Lamar; Tae’ Eady of Charleston.; Alexander Elliott of Mullins; Gracie Epps of Darlington.; Mallory Feagin of Johnsonville.; Savanna Gainey of Darlington; Bryant Green of Manning; Rachel Gregg of Florence; Haley Hardway of Scranton.; Savana Haynesworth of Effingham; Kendall Herring of Galivants Ferry.; Sarah Hilton of Thomasville, N.C.; Lauren Hyman of Pamplico; Georgia Ingalls of Bennettsville; Erica Pearson of Florence; Samantha Tuten of Johnsonville; Bethany Jackson of Hemingway; Brianna Johnson of Columbia; Victoria Johnson of Hartsville; Whitney Locklear of Hamer; Whitney Lynch of Pamplico; CarolineMcClam of Florence; Greyson McIntyre of Marion; Mallory McKenzie of McBee; Dani-Reed McKenzie of McBee; Abbey McLean of Coward; Maegan Miles of Florence; Madison Moody of Lake View.; Brittany Moore of Mullins; Brittany Moranchel of Timmonsville; Trevor Norris of Florence; Andrew Nutter of Florence.; Haven Owens of Chesterfield; Amanda Pace of Lake City; Jimmy Patel of Jefferson.; Delaney Peeler of Sante; Megan Power of Sumter; Melinda Prescott of Dillon.; Deanna Reynolds of Scranton.; Caroline Robinson of Manning; Savana Rosson of Leesville; Payton Russo of Florence; Alexis Sainvil of Marion; Danielle Sessions of Myrtle Beach; Macey Shelley of Florence; Tristan Shird of Johnsonville; Camber Simms of Florence; Mary Smith of Greenwood.; Jessica Sohner of Florence; Amber Solis of Coward.; Meagan Stassi of Fort Mill.; Logan Suggs of Darlington.; Allison Tanner of Florence; Elizabeth Taylor of Darlington; Annabelle Tedder of Florence; Allison Thompson of Timmonsville; Angela Turner of Florence.; Whitley Turner of Florence.; Kailey Varney of Florence.; Gisela Vasquez of Rock Hill; Hayleigh Watrous of Florence; Taylor Welch of Florence.; Sydney Wells of Summerton; Andie Wendelken of Pickens; Megan Wilkes of Bennettsville; and Lacey Willard of Florence.

School of Health Sciences Alicia Alford of Dillon.; Felicity Allen of Myrtle Beach; Brittany Alston of Mullins; Kara Bailey of Lamar; Jenna Barino of Latta.; Nardria Bennett of Kingstree; Mary Bey of Charleston.; Elizabeth Bradford of Johns Island.; Tasha Brantley of Florence.; Tiara Chavis of Mccoll; Cole Chestnut of Hartsville.; Brooke Connors of Florence; Gerardo Corea of Lake City; Brooklyn Cox of Lake City.; Lori Dang of Florence.; Mary Dorrell of Lake City; Amber Downey of Marion; Lonniesha Grant-Guyton of Florence.; Maja Guerreso of Florence.; Dhanya Gurujwada of Florence; Camryn Harris of Florence.; Margaux Duane Felicitas Ignacio of Florence; Akira Johnson of Florence; Danielle McCrea-Canty of Florence.; Jordan Moore of Florence.; Khumya Nelson of Salters; Cami Niles of Florence; Bethany Park of Florence.; Darby Russo of Florence; Isa Sneed McLloyd of Florence; Jennifer Stewart of Hartsville; Lisa Toniolo of Florence; Beatrix Wach of Florence.; Hailey Ward of Florence; Makaylia Washington of Santee.; Casma Washington of Florence; Sarah Weishuhn of Goose Creek Emilee Welch of Scranton; Shaniyah Wrighton of Wadmalaw Island; Ka’zija Adams of Bennettsville Taylor Barefoot of Hartsville; Jenna Cottingham of Florence; Kendall Coward of Coward; MacKenzie Delaney of Conway; McKenna Dynan of Florence; Andrew Eason of Florence; Jordan Elliott of Nichols; Taylor Florea of Blanchester, Ohio; Edith Flores of Myrtle Beach.; Riley Floyd of Myrtle Beach; Abigail Floyd of Hemingway.; Margaret Galemmo of Florence; Mary Gray Glick of Florence; Anwain Graham of Florence; Skyler Graham of Cade; Connie Gray of Hartsville; Kianna Green of Lynchburg; Taylor Gregg of Florence; Luke Hall of Clio.; Christopher Handl of Conway.; Payton Hartfield of Johnsonville; Neptali Herrera Ochoa of Conway; Jared Ivey of Dillon; Tamara Jackson of Loris.; Tracie Jacobs of Hartsville; Akira Johnson of Florence; Stephanie Jones of West Columbia; Angela Kasitz of Effingham; Hayli Keith of Murrells Inlet.; Shady Khalil of Dillon; Jamie Kim of Florence; Tiyana Lyles of Florence; Amy McCutchen of Hartsville; Savannah Mincey of Johnsonville; Sofia Montes of Ladson; Morgan Morris of Kingstree.; Addie Norris of Conway; John Benedict Odasco of Florence.; Kiera Osborne of Sumter; Elizabeth Outlar of Dillon.; Ashlynn Perry of Hemingway; Tierra Ritter of Elgin; Morgan Robertson of Cheraw; Kaitlyn Robinson of Hartsville; Breanna Roof of Lancaster; Brianna Russell of Timmonsville; Macey Shelley of Florence; Carleigh Stroud of Nichols; Jacob Tootle of Hartsville; Natalie Walton of Charlotte, N.C.; Emilee Welch of Scranton; Makayla Willets of Mastic, N.Y.; Briana Williams of Latta; Alexa Williamson of Kershaaw; and Allison Ziegenfelder of Florence.

Full-time Dean’s ListCollege of Liberal Arts Cooper Abbott of Florence; Keara Abernathy of Jacksonville, FL; Mia Addison of Timmonsville; Justin Addison of Charleston.; Laicey Allen of Effingham; Arianna Alston of Summerville; Gary Altman of Florence.; Hailey Altman of Hemingway.; Chelsi Anderson of Darlington.; Ethan Anderson of Pamplico.; Madelynn Andrews of Darlington; Evan Ardis of Sumter; Liliana Arellano of Florence; Andrew Ashworth of Florence; John Bailey of Blackville; Summer Bailey of Marion; Lauren Bailey of Timmonsville; Vladimir Balakhnin of Florence; Steven Barnes of Florence.; Madelyn Baxley of Pinewood.; William Bazen of Pamplico; Madison Bedenbaugh of Florence.; Adeonna Benbow of Lamar; Zasha Bennett of Marion.; Thomas Benton of Hartsville; Lakayla Bethea-McRae of Mullins.; Harrison Bigham of Florence.; Tykeria Blakely of Wellford.; Tabitha Bone of Kingstree; Malaysia Boulware of Winnsboro.; Courtney Bracey of Hamer.; Sherry Bracy of Gaston; Carol Brockington of Darlington.; Alaycier Brown of Florence; Hunter Brown of Fork.; Tavora Brown of Ruffin; Kahvon Brown of Camden; Kenya Brown of Sumter.; Raven Burgess of Kingstree; Bryce Chavis of Florence; Patrick Chelen of Florence; Tori Chmielecki of Florence.; Madison Church of Florence; Caleb Clark of Saint Stephen; Christal Coard of Columbia; Megan Coker of Florence.; Diney Collazo of Florence.; Abigail Conder of Florence.; Maleah Condrey of Little River.; Khouri Cooper of Nesmith.; Kendra Cox of Effingham; Syrena Creecy of Florence.; James Creel of Hemingway;Laura Culler of Columbia.; Christina Curry of Irmo.; Javonte Davis of Pamplico; Felipe De Moraes of Naples, FL; Mildred Easler of Greeleyville.; Alielle English of Florence; Faith Fields of Florence; Elizabeth Gable of Dallastown, PA; Valenziah Green of Darlington; Matthew Guerriero of Florence.; Lakin Hanna of Lancaster;Janecia Hemingway of Conway.; Zhanejah Hood of Florence; Alayna Hoover of Florence; Brianna Howell of Lexington;Malorie Howle of Hartsville; Gabriel Howle of Darlington; Serenity Jenkins of Hemingway; Labria Johnson of Eutawville; Genai Laws of Florence.; Elizabeth Melvin of Pamplico; Madison McDaniel of Johnsonville.; Ryan Moore of Sumter; Karla Perez Victoria of Goose Creek; Breanna Pratt of Florence; Weston Rogers of Florence; Saba Shami of Florence.; Kelsey Streett of Florence; Ashley Summerford of Effingham; Cooper Teal of New Zion; Cezar Upshaw of Blythewood; Caitlyn Weaver of Olanta; Charles Young of Florence; Grace Bodiford of Bonneau; Breonna Brown of Florence; Miracle Burgess of Latta; Jordan Carlson of Council Grove, KS; Cherlyn Coleman of Hopkins.; Pierce Curtis of Hemingway; Stran’j Davis of Bennettsville; Jessica Davis of Florence;; Zachary Davis of Effingham; Malachi Dawson of Summerville; Charles Debruhl of Kershaw; Ryan Dees of Blythewood; Nicholas Dolen of Dalzell; Jeselle Dominguez-Toledo of Scranton.; Kathryn Dooley of Columbia.; Melanie Dozier of Florence; Robert Dunklin of Florence.; Corianna Durham of North Augusta; Joshua Edgerton of Florence;Kailey Eggert of Greenville;; Ainara Eizaguirre Irastorza of Hernani, Va.; Emir Elhuni of Latta; Katelyn Ellard of Cary, N.C.; Cameron Felkel of Columbia.; Jeremy Fleming of Florence; Drayton Floyd of Pamplico.; Kevin Floyd of Florence.; Sean Floyd of Mcbee; Abigail Fosberry of Ladys Island; Richard Frazier of Hartsville; Jayla Frieson of Florence; Todd Froneberger of Florence; Michael Frye of Galivants Ferry; Zharia Fulton of Florence; Haley Gainey of Conway; Lauren Galloway of Florence; Nakayla Garner of Bennettsville.; Samuel George of Latta; Kenneth Gibbs of Florence.; Jordyn Gibson of Manning.; Rasheeda Gilmore of Lamar; Monae Givens of Columbia.; Luke Godbold of Florence.; Marlen Gonzalez of Pamplico; James Gray of Florence; Ahjanay Green of Charleston; Ny’zeria Greene of Georgetown; Stephen Griggs of Florence; Ny’laysia Hair of Lexington.; Chanelle Hanberry of Warrenville.; James Hanna of Florence.; Amyirell Harrington of Florence.; Rayshawn Harrison of Lake City; Olivia Hauer of Florence.; Kenneth Hellmig of Florence; Janecia Hemingway of Conway; A’sauntiah Hill of Rock Hill.; Mercedes Hinson of Cheraw Kynleigh Hobbs of Moncks Corner; Rylan Howle of Hartsville; Marissa Hughes of Florence; Reese Inabinet of Florence; Allana Ingram of Darlington.; Hayley Inman of Effingham; Hunter Jackson of Florence.; Anyla Jackson of Elgin.; Hannah Jackson of Latta; Katheryn Jackson of Conway.; Camryn Johnson of Fort Washington, Md.; Ciara Johnson of Florence.; Danielle Karacson of Bartow, FL; Anna Khalil of Dillon.; Reagan Kirven of Florence; Ashleigh Knight of Gaston.; Matthew Lamb of Lake City.; Carson Lee of Florence.; Hunter Lewis of Dillon; Amelia Lietka of Darlington.; Brook Lockliear of Salters; Madison Lynch of Timmonsville.; Jada Lytch of Dillon; Madison MacK of Hartsville; Donaijha Mack of Manning; Caleb Mahoney of Florence Connor Manco of Fort Mill.; Axl Mangadang of Florence.; Khamele Manning of Dillon; Ellison Marlowe of Florence; Megan Matsil of Rock Hill; Summer Matthews of Kingstree; Lindsey Matthews of Hemingway; Caleb McCarley of Hartsville; Keirria McKelvie of Sumter.; Keely McLain of Maryville, Tenn.; Curtis McLaurinof Dillon; Tamara McLaurin of Bennettsville; Anthony Melo of Timmonsville.; Edward Michaux of Florence; Kaylie Miller of Sellers; Emily Milligan of Florence Payton Mixon of Hartsville; Dacia Molette of Myrtle Beach; Allie Moore of Pamplico;Holly Moore of Florence;Jared Morgan of Florence; Jacob Morris of Hollywood; James Morris of Turbevile;John Morris of Columbia; Jacob Mouzon of Kingstree.; Keyondra Mungo of Chesterfield; Layla Murray of Williamston; Joshua Nettles of Effingham.; Haiana Nguyen of Florence; Lauryn Olin of Georgetown; Aniyah Oliver of Goose Creek;Erin Pacay of Nichols; Jovon Paige of Gresham Stevie Parker of Myrtle Beach; Andrew Pellegri of Belmont, N.C.; Tasia Phillips of Elgin.; Aidan Plyler of Florence;Ashley Poston of Florence;Cory Poulsen of Bel Air, Md.; Skylar Powers of Johnsonville;Rainey Powers of Florence;Daivon Pressley of Pamplico; Jacob Prete of Murrells Inlet.; Rushali Pulukuri of Florence; Sera Purvis of Pamplico;Maximo Rainwater of Florence; Noah Rand of Florence; Ciasia Rivera of Lugoff; Naeem Roberts of Latta; Hanspeter Rodel of Florence;Laney Rodgers of Lexington; Lindsey Roof of Lexington; Eleanor Rosenberry of Bluffton;; Katherine Rowland of Florence;Madison Salyer of Effingham; Mia Sanders of Rembert; Nathaniel Scarbrough of Florence; Ransom Schultz of Timmonsville; Cheyenne Sconzo of Timmonsville; Brittany Sehnke of Florence; Payton Sellers of Wallace;Hunter Sheppard of Coward; Hailee Shields of Florence;Bonner Shoe of Fort Mill;Frances Singletary of Lake City; V’auna Sinkler of Columbia; Benjamin Skinner of Hartsville; Aleah Smalls of Rock Hill; Jessica Smith of Moncks Corner; Kevin Smith of Cheraw; Alexis Smith of FortMill.; Kamren Spann of Saint Helena Island.; Ian Spivey of Marion; Marisa Stackley of Ladson; John Starling of Florence; Lily Stelzer of Summerville; Alexander Stepp of Florence; Christian Stevens of Lancaster; Austin Stewart of Hartsville John Stricklin of Effingham; Ina Marie Sullivan of Darlington; Brittany Talbott of Florence.; Maria Tassios of Florence; David Taylor of Darlington; Chelsea Taylor of Latta.; Garrett Terry of Greenwood.; Nicholas Thames of Manning.; Cassidy Thomas of Timmonsville; Kennedi Thomas of Irmo; Clayton Tiller of Lamar.; Matthew Todd of Pamplico; Daelin Tripp of Longs; Olivia Vacanti of Darlington; Evan Vasseur of Hartsville.; Dexter Wallace of Hartsville; Stephanie Wallace of Florence; Lily Walton of Charlotte, N.C.; Morgan Warner of Effingham; Kevin Washington of Hopkins; Amber Webb of Columbia.; Dallas Welch of Sumter; Destiny White of Fort Mill; Ni’ya Whitfield of Bennettsville; Annagrace Wilkes of Hartsville.; Maia Wilson of Saint George; Vatessa Witherspoon of Manning.; and Jarrod Woodland of Florence.

School of Business Sydney Aguilar of Pamplico; William Anth-Forsberg of Ljusdal, Sweden; Tyler Ard of Florence; Skyler Atkinson-Muldrow of Manning; Luke Barefoot of Florence; Kiley Barr of Wilmington, N.C.; Camron Beckham of Columbia; Javier Bello Perez of Madrid,Spain ; Keith Berry of Florence; Maliyah Braddy of Mullins; Ja’nya Breeden of Little Rock.; Stephen Brown of Effingham; Joshua Carr of Florence; James Causey of Hamer.; Kendrick Chapman of Florence.; Dalton Coursey of Sumter.; Madeline Cullipher of Latta.; Sebastian Garcia of Asunción.; Mark Lights of Greenwood.; James Martino of Charleston.; Byron Miller of Loris.; Dahlena Nguyen of Florence Naima Nicolas of Florence; Nyah Pee of Florence.; Cartier Scarborough of Bishopville; Taylor Simmons of Villa Rica, Ga.; Aria Sloan of Florence.; Chandler Sox of Lexington.; Richard Stephens of Florence; Isak Daniel Strand of Glumsloev, ; Nicole Tomlinson of Darlington; Daniel Twitty of Sumter; Michael Wilder of Kingstree.; I’mani Wright of Eutawville.; Astou Aw of Florence.; Nicholas Baker of Florence; Kyle Bramlett of Scranton.; Adam Creswell of Fairfax; Ben Davison of Craigavon, Northern Ireland; Pedro De Santiago of Gomez Palacio Durango, Mexico; Charles Dixon of Sumter.; Daniel Dixon of Hartsville.; Brice Dixon of Pamplico; Shakira Eaddy of Florence; Amani Felton of Florence; Vincent Flamini of Florence.; Cameron Francum of Florence; Dalton Gainey of Jefferson; David Galic of Boras, Sweden; Collin Gardner of Timmonsville; Larryon George of Florence; Leonel Gonzalez Hernandez of Durango, Mexico; Joshua Graham of Kingstree.; Abigail Graham of Florence.; Kaiya Graham of Hartsville; Richard Green of Florence; Leanne Hartley of Georgetown.; Chandler Hayden of Lodge.; James Hayes of Florence; Shomari Haynesworth of Ridgeville.; Daquan Hearon of Florence.; Kaley Heath of Clarks Hill.; Noah Henderson of Dillon.; Travis Holcombe of Florence; Yosimar Huerta of Laredo, Texas; Kourtni Jones of Blythewood.; Gabriel Karatantcheva of Florence; Liston Kelly of Johnsonville.; Tara Kennedy of Little River; Alfoniza Luckey of Effingham; Hunter McGee of Bishopville.; Kelsey McLaughlin of Effingham; Madison McPhail of Hartsville; Matthew Mendelsohn of Greer.; Hermon Mikael of Karlskrona, Sweden; Finn Millians of Peachtree City, Ga.; James Moore of Kingstree; Mikayla Mott of Bishopville.; Nestor Nunez Rodriguez of Hoyo de Manzanares, Spain; Rebecca Owens of Florence.; Mileia Owens of Charlotte, N.C.; Pantelis Panteli of Ipsonas, Cyprus; Alexis Patterson of Cheraw; Austin Patterson of Florence; Domenica Pena of Great Bend, KS; Sarah Petereit of Florence; Oliver Peters of Hadleigh, Ipswich, Suffolk, England; Samuel Pollard of Perth, Wa.; Thomas Provenzano of Mount Pleasant; Valentina Restrepo of Avenida Libertador, Argentina; William Reynolds of Lamar.; John Rholetter of Florence; Michael Rials of Florence Kendall Russell of Florence; Cartier Scarborough of Bishopville; Joshua Schaefer of London, England; Blake Sherrill of Rock Hill.; Matthew Sikking of Florence;Justice Snowden of Florence; Amber Spease of Society Hill.; Jackson Stanley of Florence; Savannah Steen of Florence; Ryan Taylor of Effingham; Micayla Taylor of Florence; Cienna Turner of Timmonsville.; Wendell Wallace of Hartsville; Michael Watkins of Florence; Rylan Weatherford of Darlington.; Briana White of Bowie, Md.; Dyilane Wigfall of Orangeburg; Madison Wilkes of Turbeville; Duncan Williamson of Darlington; Bryson Wingate of Florence.; Emily Yarborough of Darlington.; and Matthew Young of Florence.

School of Education Briana Ard of Lynchburg; Claude Diggs of Chesterfield; Tyniece Hemingway of Long; Kaitlin Jaggers of Florence; Alexis Jenkins of Lake City; Haley Moseley of Florence; Ella Pate of Turbeville.; Chasity Skidmore of Darlington; Olivia Smith of Florence; Kalei Babb of Charlotte, N.C.; Kelsea Baker of Sumter; Johnathan Boags of Charleston.; Mel-Anita Boyd of Sumter; Jaylen Boyd of Harleyville; Madison Cantey of Cades; Sarah Carey of Florence; Sydney Corley of Florence.; Dasia Council of Myrtle Beach; Catherine Cross of Florence; Skyler Davis of Florence.; Michaela Dennis of Hemingway; Elizabeth Elliott of Florence.; Amanda Floyd of Lake City.; Darius Goodwin of Bamberg; Latriana Gregg of Hartsville.; Christian Hames of Ladson; Lakin Hanna of Lancaster.; Sarah Hanrahan of Timmonsville; Logan Holladay of Georgetown.; Brynna Holley of Florence; Safoya Izzard of Kingstree.; Karmen Jernigan of Loris; Kristin Jones of Columbia; Heather Knowlton of New Zion; Ja’quasia McCormick of Dillon.; Damiya McLaurin of Bennettsville.; Sarah Mellott of Florence.; Hannah Miller of Florence.; Michele Montuori of Dorchester.; A’bria Moore of Lugoff; Amber Mumford of Bennettsville.; Eryieal Peoples of Rock Hill.; Emily Powers of Pamplico; Kylie Rainwater of Wallace, ; Samantha Rowland of Goose Creek.; Saba Shami of Florence; Trinity Stevenson of Branchville; Abigail Turbeville of Darlington;Elena Urbaniak of Patrick; Hillary Walls of Cheraw; Brooklynn Williams of Hampton; Kamryn Windham of Florence.; and Brianna Woodbury of Georgetown.

School of Health Sciences Blakely Adams of Florence.; Avery Atkinson of Effingham; Makayla Ballard-Bryant of Columbia; Haylee Barefoot of Patrick; Joshua Barrett of Florence.; Joy Berry-Campbell of Latta; Deanna Best of West Columbia; Ava Bingham of Coward; Mary Bittle of Ruby;; Jacob Blackwell Hartsville; Mallory Blanding of Manning; Yvette Bradford of Clio; MacY Brogdon of Florence; Imonie Brown of Florence; Tyasia Brunson of Sumter; Ebonie Burgess of Quinby; Adriana Burgess of Salters; Olivia Caceres of Longs; Kiersten Camlin of Florence; Taylor Campbell of Ladson; Tianna Cohen of Elgin; Annalia Cook of Florence; Olivia Cooper of Graniteville; Erica Dallas of Camden.; Tracy Darby of Hemingway; Charles Dixon ofSumter; Lacarol Dupree of Darlington; Bailee Elvington of Mullins; Joshua Euten of Hartsville.; Nicolette Falvey of Lynchburg; Ahlai Ford of Cheraw; Jules Frock of Florence ; Taylor Fulghum of Cades; Cory Fuller of Dillon; Alexis Gillespie of Cheraw; Liliana Gonzalez of Pamplico; Mary Hill of Florence; Alexis Hough of Darlington; Shakiera Ingram of Dillon; Keonica Isaac of Sumter; Ny’a Isaac of Sumter; Azelia Jones of Florence; Madelyn Kennedy of Florence; Jorden Kennedy of Calhoun Falls.; Tara Kennedy of Little River; Katie Kissiah of Hartsville; Madison Lamb of Lake City; Janica Lane of Rock Hill; Kamryn Leonardo of Conway; Lorraine Lewis of Florence; Assata Matthews of Hollywood; Breanna McFadden of Florence; Alexandria McKnight of Florence.; Mason McKnight of Florence; Madison McLendon of Hartsvill; Joanna Mitropoulos of Florence.; Madison Mixon of Timmonsville.; Hannah Montrose of Florence.; Caroline Morris of Hartsville; Monique Muldrow-Scott of Kingstree; Wesley Nobles of Florence.; Rebecca Owens of Florence; Taylor Postell of Florence; Rushali Pulukuri of Florence; Jazmine Rogers of Florence.; David Russell of Florence.; Dewey Shelley of Florence; Haley Sides of Bennettsville.; Chelsea Vilfort of Charleston.; Arabia Adams of Darlington; Courtney Bracey of Hamer; Michaela Bryant of West Columbia; Natalie Cook of Conway; Ligia Corea of Lake City; Jada Davis of Florence; Noah Davis of Lexington.; Kaila Diggs of Lake Citty.; Cameron Eidson of Dalzell.; Phanie Ellerbe of Cheraw; Exence Fowler of Boiling Springs; Madison Hatfield of Denver, N.C.; Shavounese Henderson of Leland, N.C.; Mercedes Hinson of Cheraw; Alayna Hoover of Florence; Shenia Ingram of Sumter; Blakelyn Jackson of Wallace; Chloe Jordan of Florence.; Kylie Kennedy of Florence; Madison Kubala of Surfside Beach; Haleigh Lambert of Lake City.; Laci McElveen of Florence; Dayle McEwen of Collinsville, Ill.; Hannah Miller of Fork.; Caroline Morris of Hartsville; Kaleigh Norton of Darlington.; Nkechi Ntagu of Columbia; Lundee Olsen of Manning; Anayely Olvera -Lozano of Florence; Talon Owens of Florence; Nana Ama Owusu Bonsu of Myrtle Beach; SharonPalukurthi of Florence.; Karson Parker of North Myrtle Beach; Paula Patron-Garcia of Myrtle Beach; Tina Phan of Florence.; Patience Pinckney of Eutawville; Carson Raedels of Conway.; Staci Richardson of Florence; Weston Rogers of Florence; Megan Self of Wallace; Julia Sierra of Elgin; Da’sean Sims of Darlington; Olivia Singletary of Lake City.; Mary Singleton of Florence; Robert Sloan of Florence; Kyndell Smith of Murrells Inlet; Harper Smith of Darlington.; Madison Smith of Florence.; Morgan Smith of Florence; Sally Snider of Florence; Leah Snipe of Charleston.; Imari Sowell of Pageland.; Ashley Spring of Timmonsville; Hailey Steele of Florence; Tamia Stewart of Sumter; Kameron Storr of Florence; Amber Sutton of Florence; Taylor Tanner of Kingstree; Tyavia Taylor of Beaufort; Rae Teja of Effingham; Abrielle Temoney of Sumter; Diashiana Templeman of Moncks Corner; Precious Terrell of Columbia; Jessicah Todd of Conway; Tamilee Tucker of Florence.; Janie Wagner of Florence; Kelsey Wallace of Columbia.; Anna Watson of Georgetown; Denise Wiggins of Florence; Isabella Wise of Myrtle Beach ; and Naetosha Young of Blythewood.

Part-time President’s ListCollege of Liberal Arts

Cody Burr of Conway; Tyler Williams of Fork.; Bryan Lane of Florence; Chase Lynch of Florence.; Lauren Fields of Florence; Avonlea Samuel of Cheraw;Rachael Coker of Johnsonville; Coleman Nance of Florence; William O’Neal of Hartsville; Miles Poole of Lamar; Jordan Smart of Conway; John Smith of Myrtle Beach; and Erich Worn of Florence

School of Business Breanna Brown of Marion.; Elise Haynes of Darlington; Caleb Carr of Florence; Natalie Sharpe of North Charleston; and Benjamin Teal of Marion.

School of Education Madeline Cannon of Florence; Daymond Cunningham of Heath Springs; Tae’ Eady of Charleston.; and Rachel Gregg of Florence.

School of Health Sciences India Smalls of Charleston; Nardria Bennett of Kingstree.; Mary Bey of Charleston; Elizabeth Bradford of Johns Island; Tasha Brantley of Florence; Imonie Brown of Florence; Azelia Jones of Florence; Kamryn Leonardo of Conway.; Cami Niles of Florence; Beatrix Wach of Florence; and Sarah Weishuhn of Charleston.

Part-time Dean’s ListCollege of Liberal Arts Elizabeth Gable of Dallastown, Pa.; Ashley Summerford of Effingham; Laicey Allenof Effingham; Andrew Ashworth of Florence.; Lauren Bailey of Timmonsville; Steven Barnes of Florence; Sherry Bracy of Gaston.; Carol Brockington of Darlington; Kahvon Brown of Camden; Madison Church of Florence; Megan Coker of Florence.; Mildred Easler of Greeleyville.; Valenziah Green of Darlington; Gary Holland of Marion.; Zhanejah Hood of Florence.; Malorie Howle of Hartsville.; Genai Laws of Florence.; Emilee Mayers of Conway.; Jared Odom of Darlington.; Cezar Upshaw of Blythewood; and Amelia Wiseman of Effingham.

School of Business

Michael Wilder of Kingstree; Madeline Cullipher of Latta; Andrew Freeman of Florence.; Gary Holland of Marion.; Mark Lights of Greenwood; Nicole Tomlinson of Darlington; I’mani Wright of Eutawville

School of Education Claude Diggs of Chesterfield; Tyniece Hemingway of Longs; Haley Moseley of Florence.; Chasity Skidmore of Darlington.

School of Health Sciences Alicia Alford of Dillon; Avery Atkinson of Effingham; HayleeBarefoot of Patrick.; Olivia Caceres of Long.; Grayson Copeland of Kingstree.; Lacarol Dupree of Darlington; Ahlai Ford of Cheraw.; Cory Fuller of Dillon; Keonica Isaac of Sumter.; Madelyn Kennedy of Florence; Hannah Montrose of Florence.; Monique Muldrow-Scott of Kingstree.; Wesley Nobles of Florence; Taylor Postell of Florence; Jazmine Rogers of Florence; David Russell of Florence; Dewey Shelley of Florence; Haley Sides of Bennettsville.; and Chelsea Vilfort of Charleston.

