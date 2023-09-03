Farmers Market Race Fair FOCUS PAGE Sep 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 7 Beckett McCoy celebrates getting the ball in the cup Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Thomas Broach tries to land a toad in a pot to win a prize Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson photos, Morning News John Gregory gets in some volleyball Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Jordan Filyaw pours a slushy for Chad Thurmond Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. She was there as part of Sonic’s Trailer of Hope program. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Valerie Nicholson gives niece Tyleah Campbell a hand as they try to land a prize at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Robert Schoonmaker looks over a modified Chevrolet pickup Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Kat Blakeney applies an air-brush tattoo Saturday at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market’s race festival. Matthew Robertson/Morning News Related to this story Most Popular Hurricane Closings FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is set to close in on the Pee Dee Region Wednesday evening, and a number of school districts are announcing … Idalia forecast to bring flooding rain to Florence FLORENCE, S.C. — Hurricane Idalia is expected to bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rain and flooding to the Pee Dee starting on Wednesda… Idalia struck Florida, Franklin still alive, here are the 2023 hurricane names Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo… Tropical Storm Idalia could blow through Pee Dee Wednesday WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Idalia Monday was forecast to become a hurricane later in the day as it continues along a path to put it ne… What Idalia means for the Carolinas Heavy rain expected later this week, with coastal flooding from the Lowcountry to the Outer Banks Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Ukraine corruption: Zelenskyy pledges to clean up fraud Bubba Wallace talks Darlington editor's pick Bubba Wallace talks Darlington Marching behind Bubba Wallace editor's pick Marching behind Bubba Wallace Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain Videos show Burning Man festival after heavy rain