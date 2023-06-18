FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Florence Food Truck Festival returned to the Florence Center on Friday and Saturday, bigger and better than before.

“This year’s festival is much bigger than last year’s; we have more food trucks coming and more entertainment, along with just utilizing a bigger space as well,” said Brittany Rybak, the events manager for the Florence Center.

The festival had 31 food trucks over the two days. The entertainment on Friday evening will come from Evan Defee and Brandon, along with Eaglewing.

“We will have a rather large kid’s area as well, and this year we will use some of the space inside the building as well as the courtyard area, or parking lot,” said Rybak.

On Saturday, the festival lasted almost all day. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. attendees could enjoy a large variety of different cuisines along with entertainment from Karlos Kareokee, Morris Ward, Shugga Bob, and Inland.

“We are expecting a total attendance of anywhere from 5,000-7,000 people between the two days. So not only will it be larger than last year in its size, but its amount of guests as well,” Rybak said.

“In the future, we want to expand this event more. We are looking to possibly have this event last more than just two days, however, as of now we are content with the size of this year's festival and we are all excited for the turnout.”