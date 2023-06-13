FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Food Truck Festival will return to the Florence Center Friday and Saturday.

The festival will include more than 25 local and regional delectable food trucks, trailers, food vendors and be the very definition of the word festival.

The Florence Food Truck Festival will not only include delicious food, it will also include a lineup of live entertainment, interactive games, giveaways, a large beer garden, local craft and retail vendors a kids zone and more.

This is a free event.