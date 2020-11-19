Football, state flags,and now Buc-EEs: Henry McMaster, Murrell Smith help break ground on first S.C. Buc-EEs

"You may have the best brisket but we need to teach you how to have the best chicken bog," Smith said. "I also want to remind you that I know you're an Aggie but around here we have Clemson and Carolina fans. I don't want to see any Aggie paraphernalia on the shelves in there."

Smith said the Gamecocks had suffered a "little hiccup" after losing to the Aggies this year.

After the Texas A&M game and a loss to Mississippi, coach Will Muschamp was fired.

'We would really appreciate you not rubbing that into us," Smith said.

Aplin said later that the store would stock plenty of Gamecock and Tiger merchandise.

The building of the Buc-EEs was announced in August 2019 after the Florence County Council approved ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Buc-EEs and the foundation and including the project property in a joint industrial park between Florence and Darlington Counties.

The company will be investing $35 million in the county and creating 170 new jobs.

Aplin said Thursday that the company expects a lot from its employees but always strives to pay the highest wages. He added that the store could be open by Christmas of 2021.

It was announced at the groundbreaking that the site would also be home to a shopping center and a freshwater ecology study center of Francis Marion University.

