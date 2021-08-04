For a change in SC, coronavirus deaths spike, cases drop

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina reported 13 confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday.

That matched the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in the past six days combined.

No deaths were reported in the Pee Dee.

The state reported 1,391 confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

That was better than the average of 1,743 confirmed cases per day over the previous six days.

The Pee Dee reported 66 confirmed cases and 49 probable cases Wednesday, including 31 probable cases in Darlington County and 13 in Florence County.

Florence County led the region in confirmed cases with 39, followed by Marion County (10), Williamsburg County (7) and Marlboro County (6). Darlington and Dillon counties reported two confirmed cases each.

The state reported 10,071 tests that were conducted with a 19.1% positivity rate.

The state’s cumulative totals now are 513,947 confirmed cases, 114,255 probable cases, 8,755 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.