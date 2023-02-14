FLORENCE, S.C. -- Kinetic energy has long been used to create fine art, as exampled by Michelangelo's David.

Nothing at all similar to that will happen this weekend at the Florence Center Friday and Saturday with the Palmetto Destruction indoor demolition derby.

And it especially won't happen in the Most Wanted Fine Arts Class, or MWFA Class, where Jason Sauer drives and turns his rides into one-of-a-kind sculptures after he — and a bunch of other drivers — are finished with them.

"This is a nationally known class that promoters all over America are adopting," Sauer said. The MWFA Class is designed to be an entry-level class that's friendly toward the non-mechanically inclined..

"It started in Pittsburgh where we're trying to get people from backgrounds who know nothing of cars. It allows anybody to be a demolition derby driver with a very inexpensive car," Sauer said.

"They'll see an Astro van go against a Camry go against a Town Car go against a S-10," Sauer said. The class excludes the more heavily built trucks but other than that, anything from about 1980 goes, he said.

"It really blends all the vehicles that could be smashed," Sauer said. "Not many Volkswagens get smashed in the big level classes, but there's plenty of them smashed in the most wanted class."

And that's where the art aspect of it comes in.

Some of the MWFA entries will be just painted matte black, others might have a sign painted on their roofs. Others, though, will be a bit more colorful.

"There's rich tradition of painting demolition derby cars with family and friends who helped build and support the derby car. It's always been a fun part," Sauer said. "I've created an art career for myself."

"I take these demolition derby cars and cut them up with a torch and I create a free-standing sculpture 10 feet tall and I show it in a booth at Miami," Sauer said. "I'm happy to say that for the second year in a row I've sold out. The identity of demotion derby has taken hold in the fine art world."

"I like to take nice stuff and smash it. I'm known for buying a nice truck off the lot and painting it there," Sauer said. "I often take something really nice and smash it. That's my MO."

"It's a ton of fun," he said. "There are a lot of metaphors about post industrial America."