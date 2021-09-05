For well-dressed Darlington race fans, it's all about the gear

DARLINGTON, S.C. − About the only thing more decorated than the cars at Darlington Raceway Labor Day Weekend were the fans who sported hats, flags, T-shirts, pins and who know what else to show their loyalty to their favorite driver.

The midway outside Darlington Raceway was filled Saturday with more than a dozen vendors selling wares along with other companies, like Chevrolet, there to keep their name in front of fans.

Scan a QR code, answer a few questions on your cell phone and a free Chevrolet T-shirt was yours for the taking.

Not all souvenirs cost cash or information. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was on hand Sunday to provide a COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who wanted one.

For any fan who showed up without the appropriate fan gear, the vendors were ready to meet their needs.

For Scott Aldridge, the need is simple.

"For me it would just be a lanyard, a Hendrick's Motorsports lanyard. I wear them every day for work," Aldridge said. "Nothing I'd really feel cheated for not having."

Bud and Tammy Green strolled the midway with one thing in mind.