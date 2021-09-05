For well-dressed Darlington race fans, it's all about the gear

DARLINGTON, S.C. − About the only thing more decorated than the cars at Darlington Raceway Labor Day Weekend were the fans who sported hats, flags, T-shirts, pins and who know what else to show their loyalty to their favorite driver.
The midway outside Darlington Raceway was filled Saturday with more than a dozen vendors selling wares along with other companies, like Chevrolet, there to keep their name in front of fans.
Scan a QR code, answer a few questions on your cell phone and a free Chevrolet T-shirt was yours for the taking.
Not all souvenirs cost cash or information. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was on hand Sunday to provide a COVID-19 vaccine for anyone who wanted one.
For any fan who showed up without the appropriate fan gear, the vendors were ready to meet their needs.
For Scott Aldridge, the need is simple.
"For me it would just be a lanyard, a Hendrick's Motorsports lanyard. I wear them every day for work," Aldridge said. "Nothing I'd really feel cheated for not having."
Bud and Tammy Green strolled the midway with one thing in mind.
"Anything Chase Elliott so far seems like," Bud Green said and followed it up with "I hope so" to a Chase Elliott win.
Jeffrey and Suzanne Tyner had their souvenir in hand − along with a bag of other NASCAR stuff in case they ran into a driver or somebody similar who could sign the memorabilia.
"Program. I collect programs. I used to collect hats, but they take up too much room," Jeffrey Tyner said as he sported a hard hat with a light atop it and two die-cast cars affixed to the brim.
All the better, the program came with a heavy-duty clear plastic sleeve to protect it from harm, Suzanne Tyner pointed out.
"Probably a T-shirt. Of course Alex Bowman," said Katie Bender as she and her son stood outside a trailer that specialized in Kyle Busch paraphernalia. "My boy likes Kyle Busch, so we have to check them out."
Sometimes the fan's desire is beyond the vendors' ability to fill.
"Good weather," Skip Savage said Saturday as the sun warmed everything at the track, providing what some commentators referred to as "nearly perfect" racing weather as they called the Xfinity race later that night.
Skip Savage's wife of 40-plus years, Linda, whose hand he held, was a bit more realistic.
"Other than that, I think something that tells you who your driver is," Linda Savage said. "My hat today, Algier, and tomorrow I'll have my Chase hat."