For women only – Don’t miss your annual well-woman visit in 2022

During COVID and after, many women missed their annual ob-gyn appointments, also known as well-woman visits.

A well-woman visit focuses primarily on services relevant to women’s health throughout their reproductive lives and beyond, from routine gynecological exams and contraception method options to medical and educational therapy for menopause. Serious medical problems may not have symptoms; having a well-woman visit each year is a proactive approach to prevention and early detection of medical issues.

Developing an ongoing relationship with your provider also helps build trust and confidence, especially if a medical issue does arise and other treatment or tests are needed.

A well-woman visit focuses primarily on preventive care and usually includes: a review of health habits, family and personal medical history, a physical exam, review of any needed vaccinations or screens such as mammograms or a Pap test, addressing any symptoms including menstrual problems, sexual or birth control issues, fertility, and menopause, as well as any education or counseling.

It’s also a time to ask questions and discuss topics such as breast health, contraception, pregnancy plans, menopausal issues, osteoporosis, or other changes women may experience.

Screening is a major preventive component of a well-woman visit, and guidelines have changed over the years as science and research continues to evolve. Research indicates younger women may not get screened as often as recommended, or may not have seen a gynecologist at all.

The exact screening recommendations for a well-woman visit vary among different health organizations in the US and worldwide. Physicians and other providers will use different guidelines based on their training, professional knowledge, experience, and expertise along with a woman’s individual health conditions. In my professional opinion, it’s best to get screened a little early as opposed to a little late. That being said, these are some general guidelines for women’s health screening recommendations:

Breast health screenings

Clinical breast exams

These should be done early in gynecological care and annually, along with instruction and reminders for a monthly self-breast examination.

Mammograms

These should done once a year—many organizations recommend starting at age 40.

Mammograms may start earlier if there is a family history of breast cancer.

Cervical Cancer Screening – Pap test and HPV.

A Pap test or Pap smear is part of the pelvic exam when cells are taken from the cervix to test for cervical cancer risk. HPV (human papillomavirus), which may be tested for during the Pap test, is a sexually transmitted infection. HPV is associated with 95% of all known cervical cancers. The infection may resolve by itself and then reoccur, may cause genital warts, and may increase the risk of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer screening should start soon after becoming sexually active, but organizations differ on a particular age. In my opinion, an annual Pap test should be done at the time of the well-woman visit as the best prevention for cancer. The final decision on timing is between you and your provider.

Depending on history, Pap tests can be done less frequently after the age of 65. Discuss how often to have Pap tests with your provider.

If you’ve been treated for pre-cancer of the cervix, a Pap test should be continued annually.

If a woman has had the uterus and cervix removed (total hysterectomy), and has not been diagnosed with cervical or uterine cancer, a Pap test is not recommended but an annual well-woman visit still is.

If a pelvic exam or Pap test shows a specific abnormality, a colposcopy may be indicated. This is a simple and relatively painless in-office procedure in which the physician can further examine the cervix. This procedure is used to diagnose precancerous changes in the cervix and a small biopsy (sample of cervical tissue) may be taken. Cell changes may occur years before cervical cancer develops and treating cell changes at an early stage may prevent cervical cancer from developing.

HPV Vaccine

This is recommended for girls at age 11-12 and above.

Osteoporosis Screening

All women over age 50 or at the time of menopause should be considered for osteoporosis screening and bone density testing. This decision should be discussed with your provider.

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening

Women with new or multiple sex partners or a sex partner with a history of STI should test for gonorrhea and chlamydia annually.

Talk to your provider about other testing if sexually active or with multiple partners.

Prevention is key in promoting and protecting women’s health at any age. Regardless of recommendations for a Pap test every three years, it’s still very important to schedule an annual well-woman visit. It is typically covered by insurance and is a best practice for preventative medical care. Make sure to schedule your well-woman visit in 2022 and each year thereafter, to stay healthy!

