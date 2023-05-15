FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents will soon get the chance to see a piece of aviation history up close and personal at the Florence Regional Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association will bring the Liberty Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B to Florence as a part of its nationwide tour with the airplane. The historic airplane will be in town from May 18-21.

“It’s an incredible airplane. There’s fewer than 10 that are still airworthy, to my knowledge, and less than 200 were made to begin with,” said association spokesperson Drew Stephani.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B, serial number eight, was built in 1928. Since then, it has passed through many commercial and private hands, including Transcontinental Air Transport and William F. Harrah of Harrah’s Hotel and Casinos.

In 2014, the plane landed in the care of the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio. The museum now leases the plane out to the Experimental Aircraft Association to tour around the county.

The plane has a cruise speed of 122 mph, a wingspan of 77 feet, six inches, a range of 560 miles and it seats 12 people.

Those who want to take a flight in the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT-B can sign up online at FlytheFord.org or can buy tickets at the airport day-of.

Tickets are $95 for non-member adults, $85 for adults who are members of the Experimental Aircraft Association and $65 for everyone under the age of 18.