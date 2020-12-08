FORE FOR FOUR: Raldex Hospitality makes donations to 4 nonprofits

FLORENCE, S.C. – Raldex Hospitality presented checks totaling $10,000 on Tuesday to four local nonprofit charities.

The funds were raised at Raldex’s first Chip-in-Fore Children Golf Tournament held on Oct. 27 at Traces.

“Thirty-six teams participated,” said Kirby Anderson, marketing director. “And we had so many sponsors.”

Anderson said it was a huge success for a first-time event, and Raldex will do it again.

The event raised a little more than $10,000, and each nonprofit received a check on Tuesday for $2,500.

Anderson said the golf tournament was an alternative to their Haunted Hotel at the Hilton Garden Inn, which they had held the past two previous years, but due to COVID-19, they were unable to host this year. Anderson said last year 6,000 children attended the Haunted Hotel. He said they had more than 65 vendors set up. Candy was given out, and the hotel was decorated for Halloween.

With the coronavirus, Anderson said they had to cancel the indoor event, but they still wanted to do something for children. He said they chose four nonprofits that deal directly or indirectly with children to help with proceeds from the golf tournament.