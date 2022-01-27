Forecast certainty increasing that Pee Dee will get a little snow Friday night

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Blame it on a low pressure system that snow is once again in the Pee Dee's weather forecast.

"An area of low pressure developing as it moves by the coast Friday will result in some rain, then a change over to snow Friday night with precipitation exiting the area Saturday," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff wrote in a briefing on the storm issued by the Wilmington, N.C. office of the National Weather Service.

"Less than an inch of snow is currently forecast. Most travel impacts will be associated with bridges, overpasses and other elevated road surfaces," according to the briefing.

The storm system is expected to have greater impacts farther north as it moves up the coast.

No winter storm watches, warnings or advisories have been posted for the area.

Most of the Pee Dee is forecast to receive between a quarter of an inch and a half inch of snow with higher amounts inland compared to the coast.

A "reasonable worst-case scenario" for the storm calls for 1-2 inches of accumulation.