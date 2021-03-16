 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecasters say rough weather ahead for Pee Dee
0 comments
breaking top story

Forecasters say rough weather ahead for Pee Dee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday Weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee Thursday will face the risk of severe weather as a cold front passes through in the afternoon.

"An unstable atmosphere ahead of a strong cold front will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms. Numerous severe storms are possible that may be widespread and persistent. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as damaging winds and large hail," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Timing is mostly Thursday afternoon into the evening, though some storms may prolong into the overnight hours," according to the briefing.

Forecasters have medium confidence in the forecast but that confidence is increasing as the event nears.

There are currently no alerts posted as a result of the approaching front.

Residents along the line of storm should be weather aware throughout the day Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris visits vegan taco shop in Las Vegas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert