Forecasters say rough weather ahead for Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The Pee Dee Thursday will face the risk of severe weather as a cold front passes through in the afternoon.

"An unstable atmosphere ahead of a strong cold front will bring the potential for severe thunderstorms. Numerous severe storms are possible that may be widespread and persistent. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as damaging winds and large hail," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.

"Timing is mostly Thursday afternoon into the evening, though some storms may prolong into the overnight hours," according to the briefing.

Forecasters have medium confidence in the forecast but that confidence is increasing as the event nears.

There are currently no alerts posted as a result of the approaching front.

Residents along the line of storm should be weather aware throughout the day Thursday.