Forestry crews cut break around East Florence fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A South Carolina Forestry Commission plow and dozer Thursday morning cut a containment line around an east Florence fire that spread Wednesday night from a debris burn pile to a house that was being demolished.

Windy Hill firefighters with mutual aid from the City of Florence responded to the fire at the corner of Holmes and South Fairview streets at about 6 p.m. and remained on scene for about three hours as they worked to extinguish both a debris pile and the remains of the house, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.

The person working to tear down the house told firefighters that his backhoe suffered a flat tire and that he'd gone to get a replacement and, upon return, found the fire had spread from his debris pile to the remains of the house, DeLung said.

The worker used the backhoe to help firefighters extinguish the house.

Firefighters returned to the fire later Wednesday night and again Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission dispatched a plow and dozer Thursday morning to cut a fire break around the property

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.