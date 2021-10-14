Forestry crews cut break around East Florence fire

Windy Hill firefighters Thursday morning work to extinguish what had been a house that was being demolished and a burn pile that, Wednesday night, became one at the corner of East Holmes and South Fairview streets in Florence. The fire rekindled once overnight and again Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the fire.
A neighborhood cat Thursday morning watches Windy Hill firefighters battle the rekindle of a house and debris pile fire at the intersection of East Holmes and South Fairview Streets in Florence.
Windy Hill firefighters Thursday morning talk with a South Carolina Forestry Commission Law Enforcement Division officer about a house and debris pile fire that happened Wednesday evening and rekindled Wednesday night and again Thursday morning.
Windy Hill firefighters Thursday morning clean off their boots and their truck after working to extinguish a fire rekindle at the intersection of East Holmes and South Fairview Streets in Florence.
STAFF REPORTS
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A South Carolina Forestry Commission plow and dozer Thursday morning cut a containment line around an east Florence fire that spread Wednesday night from a debris burn pile to a house that was being demolished.
Windy Hill firefighters with mutual aid from the City of Florence responded to the fire at the corner of Holmes and South Fairview streets at about 6 p.m. and remained on scene for about three hours as they worked to extinguish both a debris pile and the remains of the house, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
The person working to tear down the house told firefighters that his backhoe suffered a flat tire and that he'd gone to get a replacement and, upon return, found the fire had spread from his debris pile to the remains of the house, DeLung said.
The worker used the backhoe to help firefighters extinguish the house.
Firefighters returned to the fire later Wednesday night and again Thursday morning.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission dispatched a plow and dozer Thursday morning to cut a fire break around the property
No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.
