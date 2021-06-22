'Forked tongue' and 'imperialistic, colonizing behavior': Florence Four board members level accusations at Molly Spearman

"It is downright unethical, immoral, unlawful and unconstitutional for the state to strip the electors of Timmonsville of the right of self-representation through their elected school board of trustees," the packet says on the last page. "This is not new; the government has historically stripped former salves and their descendants of the right to choose their representatives."

The packet makes specific reference to the unwritten Compromise of 1877 that resolved the disputes around the election of 1876.

Basically, the compromise allowed the Republican candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes, to be elected president in exchange for Hayes agreeing to remove the federal soldiers supporting Republican governments in South Carolina, Louisiana and Florida. The removal of the troops allowed the Democrats to take control of the state legislatures and enact the Jim Crow laws.

The Florence Four Board of Trustees has seven members elected to four-year terms, according to information available on the South Carolina School Boards Association website. Four of these members were elected in 2018 and three spots would have been open in 2020 if the election had happened.