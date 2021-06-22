 Skip to main content
'Forked tongue' and 'imperialistic, colonizing behavior': Florence Four board members level accusations at Molly Spearman
Lillie Mae Joe

Florence Four Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe presides over a board meeting held Tuesday evening.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – A packet presented by the four remaining board members of Florence School District Four accused South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman of speaking with a forked tongue and of "imperialistic colonizing behavior" Tuesday evening by ordering the district to consolidate with the Florence One Schools district.

Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and board members Derrick Echols, Misty Hopkins − who was elected temporary secretary at the meeting − and Darrell McFadden met Tuesday evening to examine the board's options in several areas. Included alongside the meeting agenda at a table near the entrance of the Stepping Stone Holiness Church was a public/media packet. Echols, Hopkins and McFadden read from the packet before making motions to take action at the meeting.

Forked tongue

"Why is Molly Spearman trying to kill Timmonsville?" the front page of the packet asks. It goes on to accuse Spearman of trying to prevent the people of Timmonsville from representing themselves by canceling the 2020 school board election and attempting to intimidate the school board while trying to play the victim. "Spearman wants to kill Timmonsville High School! Spearman wants to bus our students! Spearman speaks with a forked tongue!"

Accusing someone of speaking with a forked tongue is an expression of Native American origin to indicate that a person is lying. 

The accusation appears to stem from the department's decision to take over the district on May 9, 2018. The packet indicates that the board's understanding that the state of emergency that allowed the state to take over the district was due to a fiscal emergency and that when the emergency was "corrected," the district would return to board control. 

In a news release announcing the takeover, Spearman indicates that she has the authority under a 2018 budget proviso to take over districts that are classified as high risk financially. She adds in the release that the district was classified as high risk again. 

The packet then extensively quotes Spearman's letter to the Florence Four community announcing her intention to consolidate Florence Four into Florence One Schools. It also quotes a Morning News article indicating that no plans regarding the district had been made prior to the letter being sent out. 

Imperialistic, colonizing behavior

The final two pages of the packet appear to accuse Spearman of imperialistic colonizing behavior regarding the district's property, specifically the Florence Four logo.

Basically, the board attempted to use the Florence Four logo to announce Tuesday's meeting on Facebook. This use was apparently blocked by Facebook at the request of the department of education. 

Earlier in the packet, a similar accusation is made regarding the former location of Timmonsville High School being sold by the district to Florence County for development into a recreational facility. 

The news release announcing the state's takeover of the district notes that the state department of education will alleviate the school of its responsibilities, presumably including the district's property. 

The board appointed a member to investigate its minutes – Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe said earlier in the meeting that the district did not respond to a Freedom of Information Act request regarding board minutes – to determine whether the board had voted to authorize the sale of the former high school site to the county. 

The state takeover and consolidation are unconstitutional

The board also alleged that Spearman had exceeded the bounds of her authority in taking over the district and ordering its consolidation with Florence One.

A budget proviso authorizes Spearman to consolidate school districts if one of the districts being consolidated has less than 1,500 students, if one is in financial disarray or one of the districts faces accreditation issues. 

In 2018, when Spearman declared an emergency in Florence Four, the district had a little more than 600 students, having lost 32% of its students during the previous 10 years. 

The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Education indicates Florence Four had an enrollment count of 680 students during the 2020-2021 school year. 

The board also voted to authorize Joe to work with the South Carolina School Boards Association on a petition asking the association to take legal action on its behalf regarding the consolidation and an unspecified member to seek information regarding the district's finances. 

Denying representation to Florence Four residents

The board also accused Spearman and the department of education of denying their right to vote by telling Florence County Election Director David Alford that the district did not need to have an election in 2020. 

"She [Spearman] denied us the fundamental citizenship birthright, the right to vote/self-representation," the packet says. "This political abortion and lynching of our electors cannot be tolerated. A complaint must be filed with the United States Department of Justice." 

Two paragraphs later, the packet implies a conspiracy to use the district's financial crisis and the South Carolina General Assembly not funding full student base cost to strip "citizens of American slave decent" of self-representation. 

Later, the packet alleges that Spearman presides over a failed state school system for African American students by citing the ACT scores of African American students. 

"It is downright unethical, immoral, unlawful and unconstitutional for the state to strip the electors of Timmonsville of the right of self-representation through their elected school board of trustees," the packet says on the last page. "This is not new; the government has historically stripped former salves and their descendants of the right to choose their representatives." 

The packet makes specific reference to the unwritten Compromise of 1877 that resolved the disputes around the election of 1876. 

Basically, the compromise allowed the Republican candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes, to be elected president in exchange for Hayes agreeing to remove the federal soldiers supporting Republican governments in South Carolina, Louisiana and Florida. The removal of the troops allowed the Democrats to take control of the state legislatures and enact the Jim Crow laws. 

The Florence Four Board of Trustees has seven members elected to four-year terms, according to information available on the South Carolina School Boards Association website. Four of these members were elected in 2018 and three spots would have been open in 2020 if the election had happened. 

Thus, the citizens of Florence Four still have four representatives, although they do not have any power or responsibilities, according to the news release announcing the state takeover. 

The board voted to authorize a member to explore legal options regarding the cancelation of the election and working to get elections scheduled for the other three seats on the board.

FOIA violation

The board also appeared to violate the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act during the meeting.

The act requires that public bodies, like school boards, wishing to enter a closed or executive session must have the chair of the meeting state the specific purpose authorized by the act to enter the session. Neither the agenda nor the board stated any purposed before entering executive session at the meeting. 

After the executive session, the board voted to pay Gary Burgess, when the board has control over funds, a fee of $100 per day to represent the board. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

