BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Former Circuit Judge J. Michael Baxley has joined the Douglas Jennings Law Firm LLC of Bennettsville and has opened a new Charleston office for the firm at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 202, on Daniel Island.
Baxley, a native of Hartsville, has a long history of work in Darlington County and the Pee Dee. From 1982 to 2000 Baxley was engaged in the general practice of law throughout the Pee Dee with the Driggers & Baxley law firm. He served 12 years in the South Carolina House of Representatives representing Darlington and Chesterfield counties. From 2000 to 2014, Baxley served as Fourth Circuit resident judge, often presiding over criminal and civil court in Darlington, Marlboro, Dillon and Chesterfield counties, and was employed for the last six years as general counsel for state-owned Santee Cooper in Moncks Corner.
“We are thrilled to have someone of Mike’s caliber and experience join our firm,” said Doug Jennings, Baxley's longtime friend and former legislative seatmate. “This gives us the opportunity to significantly expand litigation services for our clients, both geographically and substantively.”
Mason W. King of the Jennings Law Firm added, “We’re excited to have a man of his talents and legal acumen join our team.” King worked as law clerk Baxley for a year before joining the Jennings Law Firm in September 2012.
Baxley and Jennings intend to focus on complex and significant litigation matters and are already working on multiple cases in different jurisdictions.
“We are available to collaborate with or accept referrals from attorneys who do not typically handle complex litigation because of the expense, duration and unique challenges of these type cases, and would be grateful for the opportunity,” Baxley said. “I look forward to returning to the courtroom and am grateful to the people of Darlington County for allowing me to be a part of the legal system for almost four decades.”
For 34 years, the Douglas Jennings Law Firm LLC has been engaged in the general practice of law — with a focus on civil litigation in Bennettsville and throughout the Pee Dee Region and state. The firm’s principal office will continue to be in the historic former Strauss home at 151 Broad St. in Bennettsville. Baxley will be available to meet with clients in the Bennettsville office, but will primarily be working out of the new Charleston office, where he can be reached at 843-408-0070.
Baxley, is married to the former Kristina Young of Summerville and they have three children, Michael, Grace and Will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.