Former congressional candidate disbarred

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – A former candidate for Congress has been disbarred.

The South Carolina Supreme Court released an opinion Wednesday that says former Democratic candidate for South Carolina's Seventh Congressional District Bill Hopkins Jr. has been disbarred.

The opinion says that Hopkins used $95,981.46 from his law firm's trust accounts to meet his firm's payroll from Nov. 30, 2017, to July 13, 2018.

"Respondent [Hopkins] acknowledges he was using client money to keep his law firm afloat and states he always intended to repay the money," the opinion says. "Respondent began to repay the trust account on June 26, 2018, and completely repaid the account on September 30, 2018."

Hopkins, a resident of Pawleys Island, announced his candidacy on Feb. 20, 2018. He ran in the four-way Democratic primary, coming in third behind state Rep. Robert Williams and Coker University professor Mal Hyman.

Williams ultimately won the nomination in a runoff with Hyman. He lost to Republican incumbent Tom Rice in the November 2018 general election.

