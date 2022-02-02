Former Darlington County corrections officer charged with misconduct in office

DARLIGTON, S.C. -- A former Darlington County Sheriff's Office corrections officer was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana.
According to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division the Darlington County Sheriff's Office requested the investigation.
Devonte Rashawn Harrell was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center early Monday morning and released late Tuesday afternoon on $3,115 bond, according to the detention center's Website.
"This is another example of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s continued effort to improve the current conditions at the detention center," Sheriff James Hudson said in a release on the arrest. "Just as we have vowed to hold the inmates responsible for their behavior while at the facility, we will not tolerate any misconduct by Detention Deputies. Any misconduct will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."
The case, according to the SLED release, will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor's Office.