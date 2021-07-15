 Skip to main content
Former Darlington County detention center officer arrested
Former Darlington County detention center officer arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former detention center officer with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday in connection with a June 2 use-of-force incident at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested Lejean Detrail Davis, 44, who was charged with third-degree assault and battery along with misconduct in office.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

