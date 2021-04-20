Former Darlington County SRO charged with misconduct in office

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A former Darlington County Sheriff's deputy and School Resource Officer has been arrested and charged in connection with an April 16 incident at Lamar High School during which he is accused of grabbing a student following a verbal altercation.
State Law Enforcement Division agents charged William Kenneth Sumner, 57, with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery, according to a release from the agency.
Specifically he is charged with grabbing a juvenile student by grabbing him by his clothing, lifting him from a chair and shoving him along a wall, according to the arrest warrant released by SLED.
The incident happened in an office and was captured by a surveillance camera.
Sumner is free on $5,000 bond.
SLED was requested to investigate by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Soilcitor's Office.