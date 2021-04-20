 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Darlington County SRO charged with misconduct in office
0 comments

Former Darlington County SRO charged with misconduct in office

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A former Darlington County Sheriff's deputy and School Resource Officer has been arrested and charged in connection with an April 16 incident at Lamar High School during which he is accused of grabbing a student following a verbal altercation.

State Law Enforcement Division agents charged William Kenneth Sumner, 57, with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery, according to a release from the agency.

Specifically he is charged with grabbing a juvenile student by grabbing him by his clothing, lifting him from a chair and shoving him along a wall, according to the arrest warrant released by SLED.

The incident happened in an office and was captured by a surveillance camera.

Sumner is free on $5,000 bond.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

The case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Soilcitor's Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council
Local News

Bryan Braddock: I'm not going to let another face mask ordinance be pushed through the Florence City Council

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence City Councilman Bryan Braddock says he learned a lesson in his first meeting on the council. Braddock spoke about his first Florence City Council meeting held Monday afternoon at Tuesday evening's Florence County Republican Party meeting. He said he learned that the five Democrats on the city council – Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, and Council members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, and Chaquez McCall – moved in unison to control what the council does. "They got the initiative," Braddock said.

+2
Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats
Local News

Building at Lynches River County Park shut down due to bats

FLORENCE, S.C. – COVID-19 isn’t the only thing shutting down buildings in Florence County. Bats are too. Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle told the county council Thursday morning that the Environmental Discovery Center at Lynches River County Park has been shutdown due to bats. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert